Former US Marshals Service Leader Don Washington Returns to Jones Walker

LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP announced today that Donald "Don" Washington has returned to the firm as a partner in the Litigation Practice Group on the corporate compliance and white collar defense team in the Lafayette office. Don returns to the firm after serving as the director of the US Marshals Service from 2019 to 2021.
Speaking about his return, Don said, "While it was an honor to serve our country and lead the US Marshals Service, it is a pleasure to return home to my colleagues at Jones Walker. I look forward to collaborating with our team and being able to use some of my recent experience to enhance the exceptional client service we provide to our clients."
During his service leading the nation's oldest federal law enforcement agency, he developed and established key agency priorities and strategies and oversaw the operations of nearly 5,500 US marshals, deputy marshals, criminal investigators, detention enforcement officers, and administrative staff. He led the storied agency through multiple operations to address the rise in violent crime, the turbulence of civil unrest, and the COVID-19 pandemic occurring in the United States and its territories, while protecting the federal judiciary, witnesses, and courts.
Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker, said, "We are very proud of Don's leadership of the US Marshals Service, and we are pleased to have him as our partner again at Jones Walker. He is a respected member of our law firm and the greater legal industry, and I am certain that his most recent role and past experience in the US Attorney's Office will bolster our ability to provide excellent client service and train the next generation of Jones Walker litigators and other attorneys."
Earlier in his career, Don served as US Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana from 2001 to early 2010. As the chief federal law enforcement officer in the Western District of Louisiana, he led federal investigations and trial teams as well as prosecuted cases involving criminal and civil violations of federal law. While with the US Department of Justice (DOJ), he held a number of leadership positions, including on the Attorney General's Advisory Committee; the DOJ-sponsored Executive Committee for Federal Prosecutors, State Attorneys General and District Attorneys; and the DOJ's Terrorism, Controlled Substances, and Native American Issues committees.
About Jones Walker
Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 125 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.
Contacts:
Mary Margaret Gorman
504.582.8207
mmgorman@joneswalker.com
Savannah Kirk
225.248.3435
skirk@joneswalker.com
SOURCE Jones Walker LLP
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.