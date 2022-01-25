Rebuild SoCal Partnership Podcast Hosts Founder of Beacon Economics on New Episode

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During a new episode of The Rebuild SoCal Zone podcast, Rebuild SoCal Partnership's Executive Director Jon Switalski hosts economist Dr. Chris Thornberg, founder of Beacon Economics and Director of the UC Riverside Center for Economic Forecasting. Thornberg returns to the podcast after a successful episode in 2020.
This year's insightful conversation focuses on the supply chain, inflation, the "Great Resignation," and what the economic future holds for the country and Southern California.
Thornberg says this is a "time of phenomenal uncertainty" and offers his insight on when the economy might improve. Listeners can learn:
- The true impact of stimulating the economy.
- How long inflation may be with us.
- What needs to be done with the bond market.
- Why we're having a backlog at the ports and supply chain problems.
- What businesses are going to have to do regarding labor shortages.
- If the US stops importing from China, what should be done instead.
- The biggest issue the US has: a disconnect between what our policymakers are discussing versus ground-level realities.
This episode of The Rebuild SoCal Zone and past podcast episodes can be found at: https://anchor.fm/rebuild-socal-partnership Listen on iTunes, Spotify, and wherever you find your podcasts.
About Rebuild SoCal Partnership
Rebuild SoCal Partnership is a partnership between organized labor and construction management that represents more than 2750 construction firms that employ more than 90,000 union workers in the 12 counties of Southern California.
The Partnership advocates responsible investment in public infrastructure projects to help fix Southern California's aging transportation, water, sewer, and storm drain systems while building for our future needs and economic growth.
Additional information can be found at: http://www.rebuildsocal.org
