The Current Status and Management of Final Waste - BAPE has published its report

QUÉBEC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - At the request of the Minister of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change, Mr. Benoit Charette, the Office of Public Hearings on the Environment (BAPE) has published its investigation and public hearing report on The Current Status and Management of Final Waste.
The report contains the Commission's analysis as well as all the findings and opinions that have emerged. It also includes a summary and synthesis of the opinions and concerns of participants. Highlights are grouped together on a separate sheet.
For a report summary at a glance, click here.
The Inquiry Commission was made up of Commissioners Pierre Renaud and Joseph Zayed, who chaired it. The term began March 8, 2021, and ended January 11, 2022. Today's report is the result of nearly a year of consultation, investigation, and analysis.
About the BAPE
Since 1978, the BAPE has been informing and consulting the population on projects and on any matter relating to the environment that could have repercussions on their environment or on their quality of life. An impartial government body, it investigates and advises the government in order to inform its decision-making.
SOURCE Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement
