The Medical College of Wisconsin Selects Construction Manager for MCW Cancer Research Building

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) has selected Mortenson as the construction manager for the MCW Cancer Research Building. This announcement comes just months after selecting CannonDesign as the architect on the MCW-led project team.
The team at Mortenson's Milwaukee office and CannonDesign first joined forces over 15 years ago; and most recently, when Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin expanded its Center for Advanced Care. With a portfolio of biomedical projects, including experience working on MCW's Milwaukee campus, Mortenson brings extensive knowledge of what's needed to successfully build on an academic medical center in this region and address the unique needs of the community.
The selection of Mortenson as the project's construction manager comes at a timely point in the design planning phase for the new MCW Cancer Research Building where input into the cost and feasibility of design decisions is critical. When completed, the MCW Cancer Research Building will be Milwaukee's only cancer-dedicated research facility to support research aimed at improving clinical outcomes for all patients.
"The new Cancer Research Building will enable our scientists and physicians to accelerate discoveries that will help eradicate the cancer burden in Wisconsin," said Joseph E. Kerschner, MD, provost and executive vice president of the Medical College of Wisconsin, and the Julia A. Uihlein, MA, Dean of the MCW School of Medicine. "Mortenson shares our vision of developing and building a space that will have significant, positive impact on the advancement and availability of cutting-edge cancer treatments for all people in our community."
The design phase for the new MCW Cancer Research Building began in Fall 2021 and will continue into 2022. Funding for the project has been secured by a bond issuance.
SOURCE Medical College of Wisconsin
