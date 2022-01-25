FleetPride Acquires Nationwide Truck Service of Louisville, Kentucky

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc. announced today that it has acquired the assets of Nationwide Truck Service of Louisville, Kentucky. Founded in 1989 and owned by Eric Adkins, Nationwide Truck Service offers a wide range of repair services from its 21-bay facility and mobile repair units in addition to 24/7 roadside support. The Service Center at 355 Farmington Ave. will team up with the existing FleetPride parts branch at 4670 Jennings Lane in Louisville, creating a complete value proposition for customers. Adkins and his son Jake will remain involved in the day-to-day operations.
"This is an outstanding opportunity for our valued customers and our team," said Adkins. "Our customers will appreciate the access to a nationwide network of parts and service, and our employees will have the ability to grow and advance in FleetPride's new service organization."
"We are truly excited to welcome Eric and Jake Adkins and the entire Nationwide Truck Service team to the FleetPride family," said Cory Anderson, general manager and vice president of service at FleetPride. "Over the past three decades, the Nationwide team has become one of the most trusted independent service providers, which customers have come to depend on, in Louisville."
"Growth through acquisitions remains a focus for our company," said Mike Harris, senior vice president of sales and operations at FleetPride. "We believe our value proposition resonates with owners of parts and service companies who are seeking a succession plan, or a partner that can provide a long-term foundation for their employees and customers. We look forward to the partnership with the Nationwide Truck Service team to carry on their tradition of service excellence while expanding service capabilities to our existing customers including large regional and national fleets."
FleetPride continues to grow its national parts and service operations. If you are interested in learning more about how to become part of the FleetPride network, please visit FleetPride.com/acquisitions for more details.
Download an image of Nationwide Truck Service, here.
About FleetPride, Inc.
Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 282 stores, 60 service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 3,700 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.
To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.
SOURCE FleetPride, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.