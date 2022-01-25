Riverside.fm is joining the AWS Partner Network

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside.fm, a leading video and podcast recording platform, announced it is joining Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Partner Network, deepening the relationship between the two companies.
Riverside.fm and AWS launch several new initiatives under the Amazon Partner Network (APN) framework designed at co-selling to AWS clients, participating in mutual conferences, and taking part in joint webinars. In addition, Riverside.fm will also be listed on the AWS Marketplace, making it easier for AWS clients to purchase its solution.
"Riverside.fm is used by the world's biggest publishers and enterprises to create the best possible quality online videos for podcasts and interviews, and we wouldn't have been successful if we weren't built on the rock-solid foundation provided by AWS, " said Nadav Keyson, CEO and Co-Founder of Riverside.fm "We depend on our partners at AWS, and in turn, are also proud of supporting podcasting and virtual event content creation at Amazon and AWS. We're excited to take this relationship to the next level."
Since coming out of stealth in late 2020, Riverside has captured the hearts of the creative community and won the backing of prominent investors like Alexis Ohanian and Oren Zeev. The biggest U.S. media companies - The New York Times, Verizon Media, iHeartMedia - use Riverside to create some of the world's best-known content, and it is used extensively by enterprises to create content for learning and development, virtual events, and more.
Riverside.fm's coming releases will focus on providing richer editing and live stream features.
About Riverside.fm
Riverside.fm makes it easy to record remote podcasts and video interviews for creators, publishers, and enterprises. Founded in 2019 by Gideon and Naviv Keyson, it's trusted by many of the world's most well-known publishers like BBC, NYTimes, VOX, and enterprises like Microsoft and Cisco to produce content in the highest quality.
