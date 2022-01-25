Roth Staffing Named One of the Largest Staffing Firms in the US by Staffing Industry Analysts

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roth Staffing Companies has been recognized as one of the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States in 2021 by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), based on revenue. Roth Staffing has consistently been included on the prestigious list for the past 17 years.

Roth Staffing ranked #68 out of 186 staffing companies listed that generated $100 million or more in US staffing revenue last year. Added together, the companies on the list generated $95.1 billion in US staffing revenue last year, or 69.9% of the market. Staffing revenue in the report includes temporary staffing, direct hire and retained search as well as temp-to-hire conversions. It does not include other types of workforce solutions ecosystem revenue such as MSP, RPO, payrolling or outplacement.

In addition, Roth Staffing's business line, Ultimate Staffing Services, was named by SIA as one of the Largest Office/Clerical Staffing Firms in the US in 2021. Ultimate Staffing ranked #10 on the list of 20 companies. Added together, these firms generated $6.3 billion in such revenue, accounting for 44% of the market, according to SIA's calculations.

Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies, attributes the company's continued growth and success to the strength and flexibility of their Coworkers, shared with the ongoing commitment to the organization's core values and unwavering promise to creating remarkable experiences. "We saw strong growth throughout 2021 and feel that despite a challenging labor market, the future possibilities are endless," Adam noted.

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

Roth Staffing Companies is the only staffing firm to ever be ranked #1 on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing, privately-owned companies and has earned multiple industry awards. It has also been ranked nationally on Fortune's Best Workplaces list for Women, Diversity, Professional Services, Giving Back, and Millennials.

Roth Staffing Companies has locations in Arizona: Phoenix; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Fontana, Gardena, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Ontario, Oxnard, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Ana, Torrance, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Washington D.C.; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Massachusetts: Boston; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington; Missouri: St. Louis; Nevada: Las Vegas; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; North Carolina: Raleigh; Oregon: Portland; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio; Utah: Salt Lake City; Virginia: Arlington.

About SIA

SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem.

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

