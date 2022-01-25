V3 Distribution named HPE Partner of the Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- V3 Distribution announced today they have been named HPE Partner of the Year for their Replacement Parts business. V3 Distribution is among a handful of HPE Replacement Parts Distributors, authorized to stock and sell certified genuine replacement parts for HPE's line of servers, storage and networking products.

"This was a huge accomplishment for V3, especially during a global pandemic exacerbating already unheard-of supply chain issues," said Jesse Budrick, V3 Distribution's HPE Brand Manager. "I've been in the HPE space for over 15 years, and I've never seen the market like this. Technical supply chains have been so disrupted that HPE customers and resellers are being told to expect lead times ranging from several weeks to months for their orders."

"We saw this coming, so our HPE team worked very closely with their HPE Replacement Parts counterparts and reseller partners to get way out in front of anticipated parts shortages," said Jeff Stevens, President. "V3 strategically increased stock of HPE's most popular SKUs and we saw our average inventory of HPE replacement parts grow by several million dollars over the last 18 months. I couldn't be any prouder of V3's HPE team; being awarded Partner of the Year by HPE validates all of their hard work."

Semi-conductor and raw material shortages continue to plague the technology industry, effecting virtually every OEM. These supply chain issues are expected to continue well into 2023. V3 Distribution has unique stocking relationships on Cisco Excess, Dell Certified Refurbished and HPE Replacement Parts to help address product availability issues.

