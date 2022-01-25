AND THE WINNERS ARE … The Online Film Critics Society Announces the Winners for Its 25th Annual Film Awards

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The critics have spoken! The votes have been counted, and the Online Film Critics Society (OFCS) is excited to announce the winners for its 25th annual film awards. "The Power of the Dog," directed by Jane Campion, and currently streaming on Netflix, came up the big winner, snagging a slew of awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. The OFCS is comprised of nearly 300 film critics from around the world.

"The Power of the Dog" shut out "Dune" – which tied with nine nods, respectively, followed by eight nominations for "West Side Story."

"As an international member of the organization, I am immensely proud to see such incredible enthusiasm for the nominations from our members and the broader online film community," said Richard Gray, a member of the OFCS governing committee and editor of The Reel Bits. "The selection of winners this year shows that even during a difficult period around the world, film lovers continue to look for good stories, be it in the cinema or at home. We hope that people see themselves reflected in this list – or even discover something new in the process."

Here's a list of OFCS's Top Ten Films of 2021:

1. "The Power of the Dog"

2. "Drive My Car"

3. "Licorice Pizza"

4. "Dune"

5. "The Green Knight"

6. "Pig"

7. "The Worst Person in the World"

8. "Titane"

9. West Side Story

10. Belfast

And so, without further ado, here's the list of winners from OFCS:

BEST PICTURE:

· "Belfast"

· "Drive My Car"

· "Dune"

· "The Green Knight"

· "Licorice Pizza"

· "Pig"

· "The Power of the Dog" – WINNER!

· "Titane"

· "West Side Story"

· "The Worst Person in the World"

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE:

· "Encanto"

· "Flee"

· "Luca"

· "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" – WINNER!

· "Raya and the Last Dragon"

BEST DIRECTOR:

· Paul Thomas Anderson – "Licorice Pizza"

· Jane Campion – "The Power of the Dog" – WINNER!

· Ryusuke Hamaguchi – "Drive My Car"

· Steven Spielberg – "West Side Story"

· Denis Villeneuve – "Dune"

BEST ACTOR:

· Nicolas Cage -- "Pig"

· Benedict Cumberbatch – "The Power of the Dog" – WINNER!

· Andrew Garfield – "tick, tick...BOOM!"

· Oscar Isaac – "The Card Counter"

· Hidetoshi Nishijima – "Drive My Car"

BEST ACTRESS:

· Olivia Colman – "The Lost Daughter" – WINNER!

· Alana Haim – "Licorice Pizza"

· Renate Reinsve – "The Worst Person in the World"

· Agathe Rousselle – "Titane"

· Kristen Stewart – "Spencer"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:

· Mike Faist – "West Side Story"

· Ciaran Hinds – "Belfast"

· Troy Kotsur – "CODA"

· Kodi Smit-McPhee – "The Power of the Dog" – WINNEE!

· Jeffrey Wright – "The French Dispatch"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

· Ariana DeBose – "West Side Story"

· Ann Dowd – "Mass"

· Kirsten Dunst – "The Power of the Dog" – WINNER!

· Aunjanue Ellis – "King Richard"

· Ruth Negga—"Passing"

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

· "Belfast"

· "A Hero"

· "Licorice Pizza"

· "Mass"

· "Pig" – WINNER!

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

· "Drive My Car"

· "Dune"

· "The Lost Daughter"

· "Passing"

· "The Power of the Dog" -- WINNER!

BEST FILM EDITING

· "Belfast"

· "Dune"

· "Licorice Pizza"

· "The Power of the Dog" – WINNER!

· "West Side Story"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:

· "Dune"

· "The Green Knight"

· "The Power of the Dog" – WINNER!

· "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

· "West Side Story"

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE:

· "Dune"

· "Encanto"

· "The French Dispatch"

· "The Power of the Dog" – WINNER!

· "Spencer"

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

· "Dune"

· "The French Dispatch" – WINNER!

· "The Green Knight"

· "Nightmare Alley"

· "West Side Story"

BEST COSTUME DESIGN:

· "Cruella"

· "Dune" – WINNER!

· "The French Dispatch"

· "Spencer"

· "West Side Story"

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

· "Dune" – WINNER!

· "The Green Knight"

· "The Matrix Resurrections"

· "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

· "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

BEST DEBUT FEATURE:

· Maggie Gyllenhaal – "The Lost Daughter" – WINNER!

· Rebecca Hall – "Passing"

· Fran Kranz – "Mass"

· Michael Sarnoski – "Pig"

· Emma Seligman – "Shiva Baby"

BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE:

· "Drive My Car" – WINNER!

· "Flee"

· "A Hero"

· "Titane"

· "The Worst Person in the World"

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

· "Flee"

· "Procession"

· "The Rescue"

· "Summer of Soul" (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – WINNER!

· "The Velvet Underground"

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS:

· "Dune" for Sound Design

· "In the Heights for Choreography

· "Memoria" for Sound Design

· "No Time to Die" for Stunt Coordination

· "West Side Story" for Choreography

BEST NON-US RELEASE:

· "1970" – Poland

· "Bank Job" – United Kingdom

· "Benediction" – United Kingdom

· "The Girl and the Spider" – Switzerland

· "The Medium" – Thailand

· "Ninjababy" – Norway

· "Petite Maman" – France

· "Pleasure" – Sweden

· "The Tsugua Diaries" – Portugal

· "Vengeance Is Mine:, All Others Pay Cash" – Indonesia

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS:

· John Carpenter

· Tony Leung Chiu-Wai

· Sheila Nevins

· Paul Schrader

· John Williams

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS:

· IATSE Workers, for bringing attention to labor issues in the film industry and fighting for better standards

· Turner Classic Movies (TCM) for providing worldwide access to classic films, including silent movies.

· The Association of Moving Image Archivists (AMIA) is an important non-profit organization devoted to the preservation of film. http://www.AMIAnet.org

ABOUT THE ONLINE FILM CRITICS SOCIETY

Founded is 1997 by film critic Harvey Karten, OFCS is a professional association that comprises of online film critics, film journalists, historians and scholars from around the world. The membership is dedicated to its mission of furthering the growth of the informed film audience by utilizing the Internet as a valuable source of news and commentary. OFCS provides a forum for its members to communicate and discuss ideas about journalism and cinema and encourage a high standard of journalism across online media platforms.

In 2001, OFCS began a 10-year partnership with the film and television review website, Rotten Tomatoes, until it was purchased by Flixster, now owned by Fandango. Despite changes in the relationship, many OFCS critics still contribute to Rotten Tomatoes.

With a global and diverse group of nearly 300 film and television critics, the organization is a volunteer group run by its membership. Every year, the organization hands out awards, celebrating the best in feature films. For more information about OFCS, visit OFCS.org

