Brier & Thorn Partners with BlastWave to Offer Customers in North and Latin America Access to BlastShield

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlastWave™, the pioneer in invisible software-defined perimeter solutions designed to truly protect critical infrastructure assets and applications, today announced a partnership with Brier & Thorn, a leading managed security service provider (MSSP). As a part of the agreement, Brier & Thorn will offer BlastWave's BlastShield™ solution to its global customer base across North America and Latin America.

Brier & Thorn advises global leaders on their most critical IT risk management issues and opportunities including Global 500, global manufacturers, retailers, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, automobile manufacturers, and financial services.

"Our customers transmit, process, and store extremely sensitive trade secrets and intellectual property that are the centers of gravity for their business. This data must be secured against the growing threat of Ransomware and other threats without compromise. Brier & Thorn relies on market leading technologies for our service delivery," said Melissa Knight, CISO for Brier & Thorn. "We chose BlastWave because they provide all of this, reducing risk and introducing the least amount of friction to the business as possible, enabling our customers to easily segment their intellectual property and mission critical systems within the same network. BlastShield obviates the need for passwords for remote users who need secure access to data. Eliminating usernames and passwords prevent user-based attack vectors and lead to account takeover risks."

"Partnering with Brier & Thorn opens so many doors for BlastWave and will allow us to support top technology customers across Latin and North America," said Tom Sego, CEO BlastWave. "Working with Brier & Thorn's channel partners is mutually beneficial. We will allow users that scrambled to meet the remote and hybrid work requirements driven by the pandemic to significantly upgrade their performance and security posture from the flawed, legacy VPN stopgaps. BlastShield allows customers to quarantine their network and prevent malware spread and eliminate the annoying aspects of remembering usernames and passwords, while enforcing 100 percent MFA. We take zero-trust security to a whole new level."

BlastShield is the first all-in-one SDP patented solution that combines infrastructure cloaking and passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) for identity-based secure remote network access for organizations that have adopted a zero-trust security model. BlastShield enables organizations to hide on-premise and cloud workloads from outsiders and insider threats, concealing an organization's infrastructure from cyberattacks through software-defined microsegmentation without modifications to existing network fabric and hardware. BlastWave solves the problem that traditional VPNs and other complex end-point technologies have been unable to address by applying a zero-trust software-defined perimeter throughout the network architecture, not just at the endpoint, rendering the entire network invisible.

About BlastWave

Founded by former executives and technologists from Apple and Cisco, BlastWave is taking a fundamentally different approach to security aimed at protecting privacy and connected devices from cyberattacks. BlastWave's patented product, BlastShield™️, is an all-in-one-zero trust stack that combines state-of-the-art passwordless multi-factor authentication with high-performance, resilient encrypted connectivity and built-in microsegmentation. BlastWave is backed by Rocket Strategies, Lucas Venture Group, and Millennium Investments. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. To learn more, visit www.blastwave.io and follow us on Twitter @blastwaveinc.

About Brier & Thorn

Brier & Thorn was founded in 2010 as a global IT risk management firm, supporting companies in their important strategic decisions on operational security, IT risk management, and managed security services in their enterprise and products – cross-industry and cross-border. Together with its clients, Brier & Thorn works towards achieving clear competitive advantages and upgrading enterprise value over the long term through IT risk management. Since our founding in 2010, we have been measuring our success by only one yard stick, the results of our work. We advise global leaders on their most critical IT risk management issues and opportunities across all industries and geographies. Our unique approach to traditional IT security in penetration testing, incident response and forensics, risk assessments and audits, ISMS program development, and managed security services, helps clients measure and manage risk and overcome the odds to realize results. We've worked with the majority of the Global 500, global manufacturers, retailers, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, automobile manufacturers, and financial services companies representing 75 percent of global equity capital. To learn more, visit www.brierandthorn.com and follow us on Twitter @brierandthorn. "We are not just securing data, we are securing you. We are Brier & Thorn."

