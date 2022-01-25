Jonathan Schnell Joins CoEnterprise as Vice President of Managed Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoEnterprise–a data-driven enterprise software and services company that solves data challenges in real-time–announced today that Jonathan Schnell has joined the company as Vice President of Managed Services.

Schnell will provide strategic leadership for CoEnterprise's managed services practice and their Syncrofy Integration Cloud (SIC) solution. He will work closely with the operational teams to support their managed services infrastructure and develop the strategic vision for the business while ensuring clients receive the highest level of service and support.

"It's a very exciting time at CoEnterprise and we're thrilled to add Jonathan to our rapidly growing managed services practice," said Michael Rabinowitz, CEO of CoEnterprise. "He brings impressive leadership and a proven track record of experience in directing and leading managed services teams. We're looking forward to Jonathan growing Syncrofy Integration Cloud into a best-in-class integration solution with best-in-class service and support to go along with it."

Schnell joins CoEnterprise with over 15 years of experience in global systems architecture, corporate IT strategy, and consulting to Fortune 500 companies. He was most recently the Senior Director of Managed Services for Model N, Inc. and has held senior level positions with Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers among others.

"The demand for managed services continues to grow and it's not going to stop anytime soon," said Schnell. "CoEnterprise's thriving practice helps organizations solve their daily integration challenges and I'm thrilled to join them at a stage where they are ready to grow and expand Syncrofy Integration Cloud and help it become a true industry-leading managed services solution."

About CoEnterprise

CoEnterprise is a transformative, problem-solving enterprise software and services company. Founded in 2010, we are recognized as a leader in the supply chain and business analytics space, delivering innovative solutions and services that empower people with the resources to analyze their data to make faster, smarter decisions. Fueled by our commitment to people and building lasting relationships, we've helped more than 350 customers on over 1,000 projects—encompassing everything from data integration, to comprehensive analytics platforms, and application modernization. Bottom line, we've done it all for some of the most recognized brands in the industry. Visit https://www.coenterprise.com for more information.

