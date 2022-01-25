PrestigePEO Ranks #16 on Crain's New York Business' Largest Privately Held Companies List for 2021

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrestigePEO, one of the nation's largest professional employer organizations (PEO) offering large-company employee benefits and HR services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today it ranked 16th on Crain's New York Business' Largest Privately Held Company List for 2021. This marks improvement as the Company moved up from its 2020 ranking of 18th.
Each year, Crain's, a local publication focused on New York area business, ranks local privately held businesses by annual revenue. The 2021 list includes 125 New York-area companies.
"This recognition is exciting for the Company as it demonstrates the tangible growth we have achieved. Our steady progress and growth can be attributed to market expansion, key partnerships, broadening our offering, and perhaps most importantly, the hard work put forth by each PrestigePEO employee. Every PrestigePEO employee goes above and beyond to continue serving our clients, which is reflected in our growth and corporate culture," said Andrew Lubash, PrestigePEO founder and chief executive officer.
About PrestigePEO
Melville, N.Y.-based PrestigePEO, also known as Prestige Employee Administrators LLC, provides integrated, end-to-end human resources (HR) solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) for managing all integral human resources operations. This includes support for employee benefits management, payroll administration, workers' compliance, and HR guidance, among others. PrestigePEO's full spectrum of HR services and solutions helps SMBs lower employee benefit costs, reduce administrative workloads, and manage critical HR functions.
PrestigePEO is among only 1% of PEOs accredited by the Employer Services Assurance Corporation (ESAC), certified (CI) through Workers Comp Risk Management and classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) by the IRS – demonstrating financial stability and strict adherence with a diverse range of regulatory and security standards.
To learn more, visit http://www.prestigepeo.com and follow PrestigePEO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Media Contact
Kerry Kaiser, PrestigePEO, +1 917-719-7302, kkaiser@prestigepeo.com
SOURCE PrestigePEO
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
