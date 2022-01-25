Genius Metals Update of January 26, 2022 on General Meeting of Shareholders

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Genius Metals Inc. GENI GNSMF ("Genius Metals" or the "Company") is providing the following update on the status of the AGM to be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Genius Metals originally planned to hold an in-person shareholder meeting (the "Meeting") at 1, Place Ville-Marie, Suite 4000, Montreal, Quebec as indicated in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders issued on December 22, 2021. However, due to a significant increase in the Covid-19 case counts, the Government of Quebec has enacted restrictions that include a limit on indoor public gatherings to a maximum of ten (10) persons. As a result of these restrictions and Genius's concern for the health and safety of its employees, shareholders and the community at large, the Meeting will no longer be in-person The Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87505573745.
The formal portion of the Meeting which includes voting on matters as described in the Management Information Circular dated December 22, 2021, will still take place as scheduled. However, shareholders will not be permitted to physically attend the meeting.
The formal portion of the Meeting will be followed by a management presentation providing an update on Genius' exploration activities for the year 2022 which includes winter and spring drilling programs. Shareholders are invited to participate via live webcast. Please registerer at least 15-30 minutes in advance.
About Genius Metals
Genius Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada.
SOURCE Genius Metals Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.