New Jersey vs Michigan: Who Generated More Revenue from Online Casinos in 2021

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to revenue numbers released by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement and the Michigan Gaming Control Board, online casinos in NJ generated $1.337 billion in revenue versus $1.003 billion in revenue for Michigan online casinos during the 2021 calendar year.
While New Jersey came out on top, Michigan's casino gaming revenue was formidable considering they first opened their doors in late-January 2021 vs. New Jersey, whose online gaming operators have been accepting wagers since November 2013. Michigan's growth trajectory is well beyond New Jersey's when you compare their first-year revenues, signaling huge potential in the years to come.
Adding to New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Michigan is the 3rd high-population state to legalize not only online sports betting, but also online casino gaming. Given the successful Michigan launch in 2021, last year is proving to be a pivotal year for the US online gambling industry.
Online casino revenues in both New Jersey and Michigan have primarily been driven by DraftKings, Fanduel, Golden Nugget, and BetMGM. These four brands lead the pack across the United States as the most dominant gaming operators, generating the lion's share of revenues for both online casino and sports betting across legal jurisdictions.
"It's amazing to see Michigan's contributions to the legal online gambling landscape scale so quickly. This is a perfect case for how and why regulated online gaming can be great for states in need of additional tax revenue" said Alicia Butler, Managing Editor at OddsSeeker.com
New Jersey and Michigan Online Gambling Revenue by The Numbers - 2021 ($ In Millions)
Here is the full breakdown for New Jersey and Michigan online casino revenue in 2021:
Michigan
New Jersey
January
$ 27,538,672.00
$ 101,027,021.00
February
$ 75,188,016.00
$ 91,329,576.00
March
$ 88,711,907.00
$ 110,969,266.00
April
$ 88,869,106.00
$ 105,343,067.00
May
$ 89,064,106.00
$ 105,762,687.00
June
$ 66,193,026.00
$ 104,844,564.00
July
$ 83,107,168.00
$ 115,612,339.00
August
$ 87,579,462.00
$ 110,787,287.00
September
$ 92,267,565.00
$ 120,103,047.00
October
$ 98,940,059.00
$ 124,569,344.00
November
$ 96,300,456.00
$ 115,783,573.00
December
$ 109,694,214.00
$ 130,874,161.00
TOTAL
$ 1,003,453,757.00
$ 1,337,005,932.00
For more information, visit https://www.oddsseeker.com. Data referenced from the MGCB and the NJ DGE.
About OddsSeeker:OddsSeeker.com is a leading source for iGaming news, online games, and online casino & sports betting promotions in the U.S. regulated online gaming markets.
SOURCE Odds Seeker
