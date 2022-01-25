Scholarships Available for Maryland Farm Bureau Families

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maryland Farm Bureau (MDFB) is giving back to its members and students of the community by offering five $2,000 scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. Applicants must be high-school seniors starting college in the fall of 2022 or full-time college students at any accredited community college or four-year institution. Applicants, or their parents/guardians, must be members of Maryland Farm Bureau.

Three of the scholarships will be awarded to students pursuing academic disciplines in food, agriculture, and/or natural resources. The remaining two scholarships are open to students in any academic discipline.

Scholarship recipients will be selected by a designated committee of the Maryland Farm Bureau. Students must apply online via the official application website. The application includes the following essay question to be answered by each applicant:

Studies show more farmers and farm families are experiencing stress and mental health issues. What can farmers, ranchers, and Farm Bureau do to proactively promote good mental health in both themselves and their communities?

Online applications must be submitted by March 25 at 5:00 p.m. For more information or to apply, visit the official application website.

MARYLAND FARM BUREAU®, INC. is a 501(c)(5) federation that serves as the united voice of Maryland farm families. Our organizational strength comes from the active participation of over 10,000 individual and family members who belong to the state's 23 local county Farm Bureau organizations. Since 1915, Maryland Farm Bureau has been committed to protecting and growing agriculture and preserving rural life. Maryland Farm Bureau is a proud member of the American Farm Bureau® Federation. Learn more at MDFarmBureau.com.

