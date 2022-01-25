Dominion Energy Donates $1.5M to Environmental Education and Stewardship Initiatives

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation recently awarded $1.5 million in environmental stewardship grants to support 115 community-based organizations in 10 states working to create a cleaner, greener world and teach citizens young and old to better care for the outdoors.
"Operating as good stewards of our environment is core to Dominion Energy's mission," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "We're honored to support these worthy organizations, doing great work to improve the world around us for today and tomorrow."
The competitive grants support education and stewardship projects that preserve, enhance or make nature more accessible. Some of this year's grants include support for:
- Audubon South Carolina's Project PROTHO, Charleston, SC to support avian conservation research and educational outreach efforts related to the Prothonotary Warbler breeding and nesting habits at Audubon Center and Sanctuary at Francis Beidler Forest.
- Youth Garden Project's 2022 Youth Programs, Moab, UT to offer environmental lessons, sustainable agriculture techniques, and help foster connections with the environment, each other, and the Moab community.
- Blue Sky Fund's Explorers Program, Richmond, VA to provide more than 2,500 elementary students with ongoing nature-based education through hands-on outdoor experiences.
- Girl Scouts of Connecticut's Bringing STEM Outdoors Program, Hartford, CT to offer education in environmental stewardship, the outdoors, and STEM careers for girls from southeastern Connecticut and beyond.
- ENO River Association, Durham, NC to help prepare a new nature preserve for opening to the public in January 2023 by supporting the creation of important amenities such as a parking lot, hiking trails, and signage.
- Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area, Elkins, WV to sponsor the Monongahela Outdoor Volunteer Program (MOV) to restore and expand trails on the Monongahela National Forest.
The full list of 2021 Environmental Stewardship Grants and additional program information are available at https://www.dominionenergy.com/envirogrants.
Over the last 16 years, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has donated over $38 million to a wide variety of environmental projects across its footprint.
About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation
About 7 million customers in 13 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy D. Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare, HBCU PromiseSM and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed more than $48 million in 2021 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.
SOURCE Dominion Energy
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.