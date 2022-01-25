VesTallyToken - Market Dip Encourages Savvy Blockchain Investors

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain investors in search of deflationary tokens with high utility are continuing to eye VesTallyToken($VTT). In less than one week, the VesTallyToken presale on pinksale.finance will go live and VesTallyToken early adopters are hoping to repeat the initial investment success realized in many of last year's coins. In addition to repeating early gains, VesTallyToken is drawing more attention than similarly scoped projects due to VesTallyToken's already deployed utility functions, high sustainability ratio, and current market conditions.
A blockchain project's sustainability ratio considers deployed features, road mapped future utility, and overall market sentiment. With strong consumer sentiment for the token's underlying Binance smart chain network and paired BNB (the native token of the world's largest exchange by daily volume), VesTallyToken's added utility rakes in a high sustainability ratio for the project.
VesTallyToken Unique Features:
Block Chain Voting: Token holders have weighted voting rights; proposals are issued to the VesTallyToken dashboard and holders can post their choice of growth strategies to the blockchain.
5% Reward & 2% Burn: 5% of every buy and sell transaction is automatically redistributed to all token holders. There is no need for holders to claim their rewards as $VTT is delivered automatically to their wallets and 2% is permanently burned.
Anti-Whale Mechanism: The Smart contract will ensure that no sales transactions higher than 0.5% of the circulating supply are possible at once.
Over the course of time, with carefully designed tokenomics and blockchain governance, VesTallyToken is primed to sustain market fluctuation. The Liquidity on PancakeSwap is locked by the pinksale.finance contract for one year, protecting project investors. Tokens reserved for the team are also locked by PinkSale and released over time to avoid developer sell off to limit developer impact on token price.
To increase the token utility, VesTallyToken is building an ecosystem around $VTT which includes the already deployed proposal voting system and holding transparency dashboard. Future development includes a niche NFT marketplace, NFT Play-to-Earn games, and token staking pools.
The VesTallyToken contract is publicly viewable and was fully audited by freshcoins.io within a day of launch. The goal for VesTallyToken is to reward and empower holders and it's clear that VesTallyToken earned its high utility and sustainability scores.
Media Contact:
VesTallyToken, info@vestallytoken.com
Website: https://www.VesTallyToken.com
Discord: https://discord.gg/Xt6DvUDXPP
Telegram: https://t.me/vestally
Twitter: https://twitter.com/VesTallyToken
Facebook: https://facebook.com/OfficialVesTally/
PinkSale: https://www.pinksale.finance/#/launchpad/0x281673D51b6C147eF1C005D4CE2bFDe461c2135B?chain=BSC
SOURCE VesTallyToken
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.