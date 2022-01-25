Silvus Secures ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management System

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus") today announced the company has received the ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system after successfully completing a final audit with zero non-conformances, a significant milestone in the maturation of the company.
Developed by the International Organization for Standardization, ISO 9001:2015 is the latest iteration of ISO 9001, a globally recognized standard on monitoring and improving all areas of business operations that demonstrates the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. ISO 9001:2015 certification requires proven proficiency in seven key quality standards:
- Engagement of People
- Customer Focus
- Leadership
- Process Approach
- Improvement
- Evidence-based Decision Making
- Relationship Management
"Our customers rely on our technology for a wide variety of mission-critical applications where there is no margin for error. As such, we have always integrated high quality approaches in design, production, and customer support," said Sacha Caron, Silvus Continuous Improvement Manager. "The successful completion of ISO 9001:2015 certification is a testament to both the dedication of our employees and the processes that we have put in place as a company to achieve a commitment to excellence that matches that of our customers."
Silvus' ISO 9001:2015 certification was issued by K&S Quality Assessments at the conclusion of a series of audits.
About Silvus Technologies, Inc.
Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers.
