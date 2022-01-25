CATEGORY FINALISTS ANNOUNCED FOR AJAC 2022 CANADIAN CAR AND UTILITY VEHICLE OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Winners to be revealed on social media starting the week of February 7th

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) announced today three finalists in each of thirteen vehicle categories that will ultimately determine the 2022 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continued to evolve what normal looks like in 2021, we carried on with our mandate to provide Canadian car buyers with top quality advice, made possible thanks to over 250 available vehicles and thousands of test drives across the country. Like in 2021, our 2022 program considered vehicles that are newly redesigned, refreshed, and carried over from previous model years, provided a minimum number of ballots were submitted by AJAC journalists, who test entries on the same roads and in the same conditions experienced by Canadian drivers from coast to coast.

The next step in the 2022 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year awards will see the winning vehicles in each of these thirteen categories announced one per day during the month of February.

The overall winners will be revealed on February 28, 2022, in partnership with the Canadian International AutoShow. Details of the overall announcement format will follow in the coming weeks.

2022 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Category Finalists:

Best Small Car in Canada for 2022

Honda Civic

Mazda3

Nissan Sentra

Best Large Car in Canada for 2022

Honda Accord

Kia K5

Toyota Camry

Best Small Premium Car in Canada for 2022

BMW 3 Series/4 Series

Genesis G70

Lexus IS

Best Sports/Performance Car in Canada for 2022

Mazda MX-5

Toyota 86

Toyota Supra

Best Small Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2022

Hyundai Kona

Mazda CX-30

Toyota Corolla Cross

Best Mid-size Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2022

Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai Tucson

Mitsubishi Outlander

Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2022

Kia Sorento

Nissan Pathfinder

Toyota Highlander

Best Mid-size Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2022

Genesis GV70

Jaguar F-PACE

Lexus NX

Best Large Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2022

Cadillac Escalade

Genesis GV80

Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Best Off-Road Vehicle in Canada for 2022

Ford Bronco

Jeep Wrangler

Best Minivan in Canada for 2022

Chrysler Pacifica

Kia Carnival

Toyota Sienna

Best Small Pick-up Truck in Canada for 2022

Hyundai Santa Cruz

Nissan Frontier

Toyota Tacoma

Best EV in Canada for 2022

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Hyundai Kona Electric

Kia Niro EV

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CCOTY and CUVOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

