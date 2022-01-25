Leclerc Foods to Establish Production Facility in Brockville, Ontario

ST-AUGUSTIN-DE-DESMAURES, QC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Leclerc Foods, a North American leader in the snack food manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 790,197 square-foot production plant in Brockville, Ontario. Production is planned to start gradually from July 2022, achieving full capacity in January 2023. The plant will be in the Brockville Industrial Park at California Avenue.

"Brockville offers a strategic location within North America, near US customs and our other Leclerc plants in Canada and the USA. This new facility will allow us to continue to grow our operations in full expansion," said Denis Leclerc, President of Leclerc Foods. "We firmly believe that our team members are what make us stand out from the big multinational food companies, and we look forward to welcoming Brockville residents into our family."

Resulting from an investment of more than one hundred million dollars over five years (including production equipment), this latest addition in Ontario will generate over one hundred new jobs over a five-year period. In terms of production volume, this plant will be Leclerc's largest facility, which will promote the development of new markets and new product and category development.

Leclerc Foods has continually invested in its Canadian facilities, (two in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, one in Hawkesbury and one in Cornwall), with state–of–the–art production equipment. While these five plants are destined for growth in the near future, ongoing company success warranted this investment.

This future production site will be high-tech, peanut-free certified, and devoted to cookies and bars production.

RECRUITMENT

With the arrival of this new plant in the city of Brockville, Leclerc Foods has several positions to fill within its team. Please send your curriculum vitae to: leclerc.ca/en/careers and we will be pleased to meet with you to discuss your options for employment with our company.

ABOUT LECLERC FOODS

Founded in 1905 by François Leclerc, Leclerc Foods has grown significantly over the past thirty years, boasting more than 1,300 employees and nine ultra-modern processing plants today. The head office and two plants are located in the François Leclerc industrial park in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Quebec. There are also three plants in the towns of Hawkesbury, Cornwall and now in Brockville, Ontario. The US sites are in Montgomery, Pennsylvania, Kingsport, Tennessee and Phoenix, Arizona. The company specializes in cookies, snack bars and crackers and exports to over thirty countries. Leclerc is known as an innovative company attuned to the tastes and needs of informed consumers who care about the food they eat and like to treat themselves to life's simple pleasures.

