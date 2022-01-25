Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search is proud to announce its 20th year in business as a leading National Sales, Marketing, and Executive recruiting firm that serves companies around the world.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2002, Naviga Recruiting was founded by CEO and Chief Talent Officer, Kathleen Steffey in Tampa, Florida. After a few large global accounts grew into long term partnerships and new business opportunities, the company began to receive recognition as a top permanent employment firm specializing in placing sales, marketing, and operations executives in a range of industries including professional services, consumer products, industrial manufacturing, SaaS/Software and Media companies.
Over the years, Naviga has grown in stature, sales, and experience. The firm has helped place a significant number of candidates in new careers and worked with growing companies as well as Fortune 50 organizations across all industries. Naviga's expertise has led them to work with a wide range of companies across the nation and many international businesses expanding into the U.S. market.
"In the past 20 years we've been through two recessions and a pandemic, and we've thrived throughout these changes and varying economies," said Kathleen Steffey, Naviga's CEO/Founder. She added, "We've sustained relevancy in the market - we haven't gone anywhere. These cultural and economic obstacles have given us more wisdom to operate the business with a different perspective to help us better navigate the future and best serve our customers. With the demand of hiring across the world due to the "Great Reshuffle", we're excited to continue to work with domestic and worldwide companies to help them achieve their ultimate hiring success."
To commemorate this milestone, Naviga's CEO/Founder compiled the top 20 things she has learned from being in business for 20 years. You can also hear from our clients and candidates about their experience working with Naviga Recruiting throughout the recruiting and hiring process.
ABOUT NAVIGA RECRUITING & EXECUTIVE SEARCH
Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search is a professional and service-oriented provider of executive sales, marketing and operations recruiting services for businesses across the world. The firm takes pride in providing their clients with the highest-quality and most-qualified candidates to fill their available executive, sales, and marketing positions. To learn more, visit navigarecruiting.com.
