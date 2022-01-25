Recruitics Wins Comparably Award for 'Best Company Culture'

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recruitics, the industry-leading data-centric recruitment marketing agency, is honored to be named a 2021 Comparably Award winner for "Best Company Culture."
On December 13th, 2021, it was announced that Recruitics received the honor of "Best Company Culture," and is listed in the top 100 highest-rated companies for Best Company Culture for small to mid-sized companies.
Comparably's ranking is based on sentiment ratings provided by current employees who anonymously rated their companies in 16 core workplace culture metrics during the previous 12 months (November 26, 2020 through November 26, 2021). The final data set was compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies.
"We appreciate that so many of our teammates got involved and cast their vote to let everyone know we're a great place to work," shares CEO Josh Gampel. "Our growth and commitment to our clients is a result of us employing a team of dedicated and passionate recruitment marketers that love what they do."
Recruitics is built on an entrepreneurial spirit, where the brightest individuals enjoy working together everyday to grow the business – and have fun along the way. Due to Recruitics' steadfast commitment to their clients and partners, they've experienced accelerated growth during the pandemic. They are currently hiring and are seeking diverse talent to join their team and share in their success.
As Recruitics continues to foster a culture of care, their focus has remained the same since the company's inception: their people, values, and goals. Maintaining connections with colleagues and relationships with teammates has never been more important or more challenging. As the team navigates the ever-evolving workplace, they strive to maintain an amazing employee experience for those working in the office or at home.
It's Recruitics' mission to make it easy for the world's leading brands to attract and hire great talent, and delivering great work starts with creating a positive and supportive environment. This team of preeminent thought leaders looks forward to providing world-class results and solving today's toughest problems in the recruitment space.
ABOUT RECRUITICS:
Recruitics is a data-centric recruitment marketing agency that makes it easy for the world's leading brands to attract and hire great talent. Recruitics revolutionized recruitment advertising with the introduction of the industry's first programmatic buying platform in 2012. Since then, Recruitics has helped thousands of companies find, attract, and engage millions of job seekers. Today, Recruitics continues to lead the industry as a data-driven recruitment marketing agency that is powered by its innovative analytics and optimization platform.
