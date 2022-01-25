GRAVITATE'S FUEL SUPPLY AND DISPATCH SOLUTION ADDS EFFICIENCY AND MORE EFFECTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT AT CASEY'S

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravitate is pleased to announce that Casey's General Stores, Inc. – a convenience store chain with over 2,400 stores – is now live with their AI-powered Best Buy & Dispatch solution.
The Gravitate solution will optimize fuel supply for all locations, dispatch 100+ Casey's trucks and manage outside carriers. For Casey's, integrating Gravitate was a strategic move.
Nathaniel Doddridge, Casey's Vice President of Fuel remarks, "We went through a thorough market assessment to find an integrated supply Optimization and Dispatch solution. Gravitate provided the most extensive solution and, by far, the most sophisticated. From Supply Management to Best Buy, Dispatch and In-cab, their software is smart, effective and easy to use".
Gravitate's Best Buy & Dispatch solution enhances productivity and utilization. Through automated order creation and route optimization, it can increase the productivity of dispatchers by up to 40%. It also leverages a best-in-class supply optimization technology that will help Casey's improve fuel supply decisions and minimize the laid-in cost of fuel across their complex network.
Gravitate Account Executive Tom Hunt states, "Our teams worked closely together during the implementation, with the Casey's fuel and logistics teams providing detailed feedback on features and the user experience. As such, the In-cab application and dispatch board sets their drivers and dispatchers up for success."
He goes on to add, "Gravitate is driver tested and driver approved."
The solution will play a major role in the convenience store's strategic goals, enabling Casey's to improve customer care by keeping its guests fuel needs available.
The successful integration is true to Gravitate's mission to propel clients past any challenge with solutions that are faster, smoother and more sophisticated.
ABOUT GRAVITATE
Gravitate is a software company which provides AI-enabled collaboration and decision support solutions in the refined fuels value chain. Gravitate helps c-store operators, fuel wholesalers, distributors and refiners get more from their supply chains. With solutions born out of true business problems, their software optimizes supply and logistics, reduces costs, automates processes and better engages customers.
Gravitate Press Release Contact Information:
Tom Hunt
Tom@gravitate.energy
(713) 360 9941
SOURCE Gravitate
