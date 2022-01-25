Urgent Care for Children Names Dr. Allury Arora as CEO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-state pediatric urgent care provider, Urgent Care for Children (UC4C) has named Co-Founder, President, and longtime Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allury Arora as its Chief Executive Officer. Arora steps into this role with more than 10 years of experience, from both the medical and business perspectives.
"Since founding the company in 2017, Dr. Arora has led UC4C on a path of notable success, clinically and corporately. Having her step into the role of Chief Executive Officer is a natural transition as Urgent Care for Children continues to serve as the leader in providing award-winning pediatric medical care to children in the after-hours when families need it most," explained J.T. Price on behalf of UC4C's Board of Directors.
Arora's passion for the company's mission of providing quality care, convenient care, and continuity of care serves as a driving force behind her vision for UC4C's future. "Over the past four years, we have built a remarkable team and reached record-breaking achievements. From being recognized as families' top choice for after-hours care to securing noteworthy certifications such as the nation's first sensory-inclusive urgent care facility, I look forward to continuing upon this trajectory in my role as CEO, especially as Urgent Care for Children expands its reach across the nation," said Arora.
Arora will continue to serve as the company's Chief Medical Officer. Her transition into Chief Executive Officer was approved at the end of 2021 and became effective on January 1, 2022. Urgent Care for Children, an Urgent Care Association accredited business, opened 10 clinics in 2021 and will continue expanding this winter with two locations in Alabama, Auburn-Opelika and Hoover, and a third clinic in Louisiana. These additions will bring their overall clinic count to 20 by the end of Q1.
About Urgent Care for Children
Urgent Care for Children is a physician-founded pediatric urgent care provider with 17 clinics across the Southeast. UC4C's licensed, on-site pediatricians and pediatric nurse practitioners offer acute diagnostic and treatment care for children ages zero to 21 with non-life-threatening needs. The company proudly runs the nation's first sensory-inclusive urgent care facilities. For more information, visit www.childrensurgent.com or visit us on Facebook and Instagram.
SOURCE Urgent Care for Children
