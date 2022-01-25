TRANSMEDIA GROUP TO SEE THAT PLANETARY LIFEGUARDS' PR CAMPAIGN BENEFITS THE GLOBAL WARMING FOUNDATION

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group said it will help a new organization Planetary Lifeguards dive into solving the many problems brought on by climate change.
TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden said the PR program will kick off with announcement of Planetary Lifeguard t-shirts going on sale at stores and online soon after recording artist Dequan records the organization's new theme song rallying the public to help fight rising climate change threatening shorelines everywhere.
"Our publicity will urge beach goers to proudly proclaim they're a Planetary lifeguard by wearing this t-shirt that says they're looking out for Mother Earth now reeling from quickening climate change causing havoc worldwide," said Madden.
The firm also plans to arrange for 3-Time Industry Showcase Winner Dequan Starnes, aka Q-Starnes, to sing and record new theme song "Help Momma Survive" to benefit The Global Warming Foundation. The t-shirts will be manufactured and distributed by Tim Beasley, founder, and CEO of Gent Row LLC.
TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone said "the song will gain media traction and popular standing for www.PlanetaryLifeguards.com as well as making Dequan Starnes, a 3-Time Industry Showcase Winner, and his Music Recording business even more admired for fulfilling goals and aspirations of other talents through his Destined 4 Greatness Management LLC (D4G Management)."
Dequan is one of the most impactful hip-hop acts to come out of Monroe, NC, said Mazzone. "Dequan's latest hit song released last March titled You're Enough, is available on Apple Music and Spotify and encapsulates Dequan's personal journey to raise mental health awareness. Now he'll call attention to environmental issues."
"Proceeds from these t-shirts will help our Foundation explore beyond simply cutting use of fossil fuels and fulfill our mission to find various methods of geoengineering as an ultimate solution," said Peter Ticktin, founder and author of "What Makes Trump Tick" about his long-time friend Donald Trump with whom he attended New York Military Academy.
"I'm thrilled to sing and record this song with such fitting lyrics Madden wrote to underscore what Mother Earth is having to contend with from climate change, for which we need Planetary Lifeguards to save us all from drowning," said Dequan.
Media contact: Karla Hernandez 561-750-9800 (o), 561-768-1773 (c); karla@transmediagroup.com.
SOURCE TransMedia Group
