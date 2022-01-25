Phenolic Resin Market size worth $ 19.09 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.45% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Phenolic Resin Market" By Type (Resol Resin, Novolac Resin), By Application (Wood Adhesives, Foundry And Molding, Laminates, Insulation), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Phenolic Resin Market size was valued at USD 13.54 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 19.09 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.45% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3645

Browse in-depth TOC on "Phenolic Resin Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Phenolic Resin Market Overview

Increasing demand for phenolic resin in various industries such as construction, furniture, automotive, and advancement in the property of phenolic resin is the factor driving the market growth of the Global Phenolic Resin Market. Due to high heat resistance, it is vastly used in automotive parts and electrical switches. The low thermal conductivity drives phenolic resins suited for use in insulation materials. Due to water resistance, it is used as a steady binder and glue in structural wood panels and as a binder in mineral wool insulation.

Due to high thermal stability and fire resistance are used in the automotive and construction industries as brake linings, insulation foams, foundry binders, and composites. The advancement of properties in phenolic resins can be modified to suit any application by changing the catalysts during manufacturing. Phenolic resins are uncolored, volatile gas at room temperatures and pungent odor. Formaldehyde and phenol are the primary raw materials used for production. As a corrosive substance, phenol can poison the human body if inhaled, consumed, or absorbed. Specific rules and regulations by the respective government in using phenolic resins are the factor that hampers the market growth.

The opportunities for Phenolic Resin Market growth are an increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles for manufacturers, which helps in boosting the market. Ongoing developments in the automotive and transportation industries have made a massive demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles. For making automobiles lightweight and fuel-efficient, companies have to use different lightweight materials such as aluminum, steel, composites, or plastics. In a vehicle, the use of glues enables fewer fasteners, such as welds, rivets, or bolts. Sealants and composites help decrease the extra weight metal bodies, and pins add to vehicles. The use of high-quality materials and adhesives increases vehicles' crashes, and impact resistance increases the demand for phenolic resins globally.

Key Developments

On September 2020 , Black Diamond and Investindustrial acquired Phenolic Specialty Resin, Hexamine, and European-based Forest Products Resins businesses from Hexion, Inc.

, Black Diamond and Investindustrial acquired Phenolic Specialty Resin, Hexamine, and European-based Forest Products Resins businesses from Hexion, Inc. In September 2020 , SI Group expanded its facility in Nanjing , China , to increase the production capacity of tackifier resins by 50%.

, SI Group expanded its facility in , , to increase the production capacity of tackifier resins by 50%. On August 2021 , SI Group planned to expand its resole production capacities in Rotterdam Junction, New York , and Lote, India , by 25%.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Fenolit d.d., Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material Co., Ltd., DIC Corporation, BASF SE, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc., SI Group, Inc., and Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Phenolic Resin Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Phenolic Resin Market, By Type

Resol Resin



Novolac Resin

Phenolic Resin Market, By Application

Wood Adhesives



Foundry and Molding



Laminates



Insulation



Others

Phenolic Resin Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Molding Compound Market By Resin Type (Polyester, Phenolic, Epoxy), By Application (Aerospace, Automotive, Electrical And Electronics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Industrial Coatings Market By Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester), By Technology (Solvent Based, Water-Based, Powder, High Solids), By Vertical (General Industrial, Protective, Automotive OEM), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Construction Adhesives Market By Technology (Waterborne Technology, Reactive Technology, Solvent-borne Technology), By Resin Type (Acrylic Adhesive, Polyurethane (PU), Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), Epoxy), By End-Use Sector (Residential, Non-Residential, Infrastructure), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Rapid Prototyping Materials Market By Material Type (Ceramics, Metals, and Alloys), By End-User (Aerospace and Defense, Medical, Electronics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

World's Top 7 Epoxy Resin Manufacturers building a stronger foundation for internationally operating industries

Visualize Phenolic Resin Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research