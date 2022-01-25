200th Treatment Milestone for AIRFLOW-3 COPD Trial

300 Patients Treated Worldwide with dNerva® Targeted Lung Denervation therapy
MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvaira, a developer of novel therapeutic strategies to treat obstructive lung diseases, announces two treatment milestones. 200 patients have been treated in the AIRFLOW-3 pivotal trial, the first interventional COPD trial to target reduction in COPD exacerbations as a primary endpoint. Worldwide, 300 patients have received dNerva® Targeted Lung Denervation (TLD) therapy across five clinical trials.
dNerva® TLD is a bronchoscopic procedure that disrupts pulmonary nerve input to the lung to reduce the clinical consequences of neural hyperactivity. Mechanistically similar to anticholinergics (the principal class of COPD drugs) taken daily to manage symptoms, the one-time dNerva procedure has the potential to reduce exacerbation risk, improve symptoms, and stabilize lung function.
The 300th dNerva TLD treatment occurred this month. Dr. Gerard Criner, Chair and Professor, Thoracic Medicine and Surgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University has treated 20 patients in the AIRFLOW-3 trial. "If we can help patients stabilize their COPD symptoms and keep them out of the hospital, that will benefit patients, their caregivers, and reduce burden on the healthcare system as well" he said. COPD exacerbations represent approximately two-thirds of the total cost of COPD care, estimated at $49B annually in the U.S.
This month also marks a critical treatment milestone in the AIRFLOW-3 trial. Prof. Pallav Shah, Consultant Physician at the Chelsea & Westminster and Royal Brompton Hospitals in London and Professor of Respiratory Medicine at Imperial College is the leading enroller in the trial. He performed the 200th AIRFLOW-3 procedure in a patient with moderate-to-severe COPD, high symptom burden, and a history of COPD exacerbations despite optimal medical management. "Many COPD patients suffer from poor quality of life due to repeated COPD exacerbations" he said. "The AIRFLOW-3 trial is an exciting opportunity to evaluate a one-time outpatient procedure that may durably reduce COPD exacerbations and improve clinical stability."
The Company recently secured an additional $50 million commitment of debt and equity financing with Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC, which will be used to complete the AIRFLOW-3 trial and achieve U.S. FDA approval.
About Nuvaira
Nuvaira is a privately held company headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. The company's proprietary dNerva® Targeted Lung Denervation System addresses airway hyper-responsiveness, a pathophysiologic underpinning of both COPD and asthma, with a one-time, outpatient bronchoscopic procedure designed to reduce the frequency and severity of COPD exacerbations.
The dNerva® TLD system is CE Mark approved and is under clinical investigation and not commercially available in the USA. Nuvaira and dNerva are registered trademarks of Nuvaira, Inc. Please visit www.airflowtrial.com and www.Nuvaira.com.
Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC
Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC, is an independent adviser and portfolio management firm with approximately $1.7B in assets under management. Innovatus adheres to an investment strategy that identifies disruptive and growth opportunities across multiple asset categories with a unifying theme of capital preservation, income generation, and upside optionality. The firm has a dedicated team of life sciences investment professionals with deep experience in healthcare, including life sciences. Innovatus and its principals have significant experience providing debt financing to medical device, diagnostics, and biotechnology companies that address unmet medical needs, improve patient outcomes, and reduce overall healthcare expenditures. Further information can be found at www.innovatuscp.com.
SOURCE Nuvaira
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.