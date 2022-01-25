Beaconsfield adopts 2022 Budget

BEACONSFIELD, QC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Mayor Georges Bourelle announces a local property tax increase of 1.50%, but 9.89% for agglomeration services.
On January 24, Council adopted the City of Beaconsfield's budget for the year 2022. Beaconsfield has tabled a balanced budget resulting from rigorous cost control analysis by the administration, the Finance Committee and Council. The total 2022 operating budget amounts to $53,289,364, representing an increase of 6.22% compared to 2021.
Despite a rapid rise in inflation of approximately 5%, the City was able to limit the increase of the Beaconsfield portion to only 2.57% for a total of $26,767,164. On the other hand, the City's share to the Agglomeration of Montreal is $26,522,200, a substantial increase of 10.18%.
Highlights
Beaconsfield's share
- 1.5% property tax increase for residential properties
- 2.49% total tax increase including water and garbage for Beaconsfield's share
Agglomeration of Montreal share
- 9.89% tax increase for residential properties
- 9.82% total agglomeration tax increase
Combined shares
6.89% overall annual increase for an average value home ($732,212)
Full details and a virtual presentation of the 2022 budget are available at beaconsfield.ca in the section Council Meetings and Documents.
"The quality of life of residents, families and seniors is at the heart of Council's priorities. Despite the increase in the rate of inflation, which has had a major impact on municipal finances, we have used our best judgment to minimize the negative effects. We will continue to invest in our services and infrastructures, but also in projects to preserve our environment," said Beaconsfield's Mayor Georges Bourelle.
Tax Payment
Payment of the first installment of municipal taxes is due February 28 and second payment will be due May 31.
SOURCE City of Beaconsfield
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.