Beaconsfield adopts 2022 Budget

BEACONSFIELD, QC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Mayor Georges Bourelle announces a local property tax increase of 1.50%, but 9.89% for agglomeration services.

On January 24, Council adopted the City of Beaconsfield's budget for the year 2022. Beaconsfield has tabled a balanced budget resulting from rigorous cost control analysis by the administration, the Finance Committee and Council. The total 2022 operating budget amounts to $53,289,364, representing an increase of 6.22% compared to 2021.

Despite a rapid rise in inflation of approximately 5%, the City was able to limit the increase of the Beaconsfield portion to only 2.57% for a total of $26,767,164. On the other hand, the City's share to the Agglomeration of Montreal is $26,522,200, a substantial increase of 10.18%.



Highlights

Beaconsfield's share

1.5% property tax increase for residential properties

2.49% total tax increase including water and garbage for Beaconsfield's share

Agglomeration of Montreal share

9.89% tax increase for residential properties

9.82% total agglomeration tax increase

Combined shares

6.89% overall annual increase for an average value home ($732,212)

Full details and a virtual presentation of the 2022 budget are available at beaconsfield.ca in the section Council Meetings and Documents.

"The quality of life of residents, families and seniors is at the heart of Council's priorities. Despite the increase in the rate of inflation, which has had a major impact on municipal finances, we have used our best judgment to minimize the negative effects. We will continue to invest in our services and infrastructures, but also in projects to preserve our environment," said Beaconsfield's Mayor Georges Bourelle.

Tax Payment

Payment of the first installment of municipal taxes is due February 28 and second payment will be due May 31.

SOURCE City of Beaconsfield