YOUFIT GYMS WANTS YOU: VISIT A GYM TODAY AND ENTER TO WIN $22K

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YouFit Gyms, the popular nationwide fitness chain, is calling all fitness fans to visit a YouFit Gyms location for a chance to win $22K until 2-22-2022. The sweepstakes is open to potential new members, inviting them to come and see everything the all-new YouFit Gyms has to offer from new equipment, new design, and a game-changing approach to individualized wellness.
"We've made a lot of changes at YouFit Gyms and we can't wait to show them off to anyone looking to join us in raising the bar on their fitness journey," says Brian Vahaly, CEO, YouFit Gyms. "From affordable personal training to science-backed nutritional guidance, we know our new approach is the answer to what other low-cost gyms are missing. And we're willing to put our money where our mouth is."
For full Official Rules and how to enter the "WIN $22K IN 2022 WITH YOUFIT GYMS" sweepstakes visit: www.Youfit.com/2022sweepstakes.
About YouFit Gyms
YouFit Gyms is a personalized, accessible and inclusive place for all to get fit and take charge of their well-being. With 80 gyms nationwide, YouFit Gyms is results-driven, offering personalized fitness and training solutions at a price so accessible anyone can enjoy being an active participant in their own journey. YouFit Gyms believes an individualized approach gets results, and every body deserves results.
CONTACT: Alison Hendrie, ahendrie@optonline.net
SOURCE YouFit Gyms
