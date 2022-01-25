WeWork, Second Front Systems partner to deliver secure software development infrastructure to government agencies

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rise of flexible work, WeWork and Second Front Systems (2F) have partnered to provide government agencies secure software development capabilities in support of U.S. national security.
Through this collaboration, federal government WeWork members will have access to a complete, fully secure continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform available with their membership bundle or by adding an additional feature.
"In a world redefined by COVID, flexible physical space is a lever for talent attraction and workforce retention," said Traug Keller, WeWork Director of Federal Business Development. "Our partnership with Second Front Systems will now provide some of the Department of Defense's most innovative groups with the tools necessary to develop, deliver and use government-authorized software in WeWork's world-class workspaces across the United States."
This partnership builds on WeWork's core flexible space offering, which allows businesses and government agencies to directly procure flexible and intentionally-designed workspace solutions for their employee and contractor base.
Historically, as it relates to government agencies, one roadblock to flexible work has been a lack of IT and security solutions tailored to federal requirements. This partnership will address those concerns while absolving organizations of the resource burden it may otherwise face when standing up and maintaining a secure software development environment.
"Whether it's creating a new software factory or a sensitive compartmented information facility, government organizations rely on secure software production environments to build and access mission-essential tools," said Tyler Sweatt, 2F VP of Growth. "Between WeWork and our team at Second Front Systems, we're providing the recipe of capabilities necessary for organizations to de-risk and scale their innovation efforts and commercial technology engagement. "
Current WeWork members and those interested in the opportunity are encouraged to email federalsales@wework.com to learn more about the partnership and offering.
About WeWork
WeWork WE was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since then, we've become one of the leading global flexible space providers committed to delivering technology-driven turnkey solutions, flexible spaces, and community experiences. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at https://wework.com.
About Second Front Systems
Second Front Systems (2F) equips U.S. national security professionals for enduring strategic advantage. Our solutions expedite government access to commercially proven emerging technologies critical to national security. A public benefit, venture-backed software company, 2F was founded by three former Marines with firsthand experience of the dangers posed by outdated technology in combat. Learn more at www.secondfront.com.
SOURCE Second Front Systems
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
