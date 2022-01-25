Eco-Friendly Legacy Builder Wendy Turner Miller Upends the Waste and Recycling Business with Superior Innovative Solutions, LLC

DETROIT, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One woman-owned business is upending the waste management industry one hazardous site at a time. Meet Wendy Turner Miller, Superior Innovative Solutions, LLC ("SIS"). The accomplished attorney turned waste management whiz is changing the industry for the better. SIS is a leader in the industry with an eco-friendly footprint.

The certified Black and woman-owned business is a waste and environmental cleaning forerunner, focusing on recycling coolants, oils, boxes, containers, and cleaning towels. Turner Miller remediates hazardous sites and recycles them to save the world.

The driving force behind Wendy Turner Miller's career change is her children. As a mom of two young men, one of whom is autistic, Wendy wanted a way to leave a legacy for them. "I cannot leave them my degrees or my law practice, but waste management is a never-ending business." Knowing all of the unique challenges her autistic son may face in life, he will never know lack due to this family-run enterprise. His visionary mom made sure of that.

Wendy is wowing clients and competitors alike with her revolutionary approach to the industrial cleaning landscape. Turner Miller developed the company in 2018 as an automotive cleaning agency, and then the world changed dramatically. As the business world panicked during the onset of the pandemic, Turner Miller had an AHA moment. The award-winning maverick shifted her business model to include coronavirus cleaning and disinfection to their list of services.

Turner Miller prides herself in understanding the needs of each one of her customers, both inside and out. So, when the wave of unsafe workplace hysteria hit the industrial sector, she supplied the answer with Superior Innovative Solutions, LLC.

While others were scrambling through lockdowns, low employee turnout, and fallout from the markets, Turner Miller shifted into fifth gear. When everything was falling apart, she thought, "Let's become experts at COVID cleaning, so that's what we did." says Turner Miller. And now SIS is thriving despite the economic downturn. Turner Miller's flexibility worked in her favor in these unprecedented times, adding, "We were able to pivot when everything was shut down. A lot of times when there's chaos, there is opportunity."

As President and CEO of Superior Innovative Solutions, LLC, this Howard University School of Law graduate and University of Michigan undergraduate alum makes inroads into the waste, recycling and cleaning industries. In 2018, with the help of her husband, Turner Miller opened SIS handling hazardous waste removal, automotive paint and body shop cleaning, and groundwater management.

Today, SIS is a burgeoning success, garnering cleaning and waste management contracts with giants in the fields of engineering, automotive, and municipalities, including the City of Detroit.

With Omicron on the rise, Turner Miller and her curated team of professionals are the first calls for various facilities maintenance services, including COVID cleaning, waste management, and 24/7 janitorial services. SIS has a list of many satisfied customers, including Ford Motor Company, Leadec Industrial Services, DLZ, and the steel fabrication company, H.M White.

The 100% Black-owned woman business, with a commitment to environmental sustainability, has a list of satisfied clients that keeps growing.

Before coming into the waste management industry as a woman-owned, black-owned company, Turner Miller made history in the legal arena. The U of M undergraduate grad proudly serves as a chapter 7 Bankruptcy Trustee for the Eastern District of Michigan. As one of the very first women of color to hold this coveted position, Turner Miller is a seasoned trailblazer and is now plowing the ground in another male-dominated field at the helm of SIS.

Never one to be told no or pigeonholed, the formidable barrister and savvy entrepreneur says we should all "push our envelope and do different things in life." An avid community servant and an active member of both service organizations, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and The Links Incorporated, Wendy serves and lives her life with a mind for business and a heart for people. She is changing the industry, creating inroads for other women, and leaving a legacy for her children.

