Riverside Partners Hires Kevin Morro as Head of Business Development

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, announced today that Kevin Morro has joined the firm as Head of Business Development and will oversee all new deal origination, sourcing and marketing functions at the firm. Mr. Morro spent the past fourteen years at H.I.G. Capital, most recently serving as Director of Business Development focused on the Middle Market and Advantage Funds. Mr. Morro is a graduate of Fordham University.
"We are very excited to have Kevin join our team," said David Belluck, a General Partner at Riverside Partners. "We conducted a national search to fill this position, and Kevin stood out among the many candidates with whom we met. He has spent more than twenty years in business development roles and possesses extensive experience working with technology and healthcare companies in the middle market."
"Kevin is a great fit with the culture and values of Riverside Partners," said Steven F. Kaplan, a General Partner at Riverside Partners. "Kevin will oversee our business development efforts with bankers, brokers and other deal sources as well as our proprietary deal sourcing efforts."
Mr. Morro succeeds Jon Lemelman, who previously oversaw sourcing at Riverside Partners. Mr. Lemelman will continue to support the firm's activities as a Senior Advisor. In addition, Mr. Lemelman will be dedicating significant time to helping manage a software start-up he recently co-founded. Mr. Belluck commented, "Jon has been with us for almost eighteen years and helped drive the success of the firm. We are delighted that Jon will continue as an advisor to the firm and we fully support him as he pursues his passion for software start-ups."
Riverside Partners is currently investing from its sixth fund, Riverside Fund VI. The firm recently announced the closing of its newest platform investment, Sequoia Consulting Group – a life sciences consulting firm focused on technical operations, quality, and program management, the closing of Prisym ID as an add-on for its portfolio company Loftware, and the sale of its Fund V portfolio company R&D Altanova. In addition, the company recently expanded its team with the hiring of two new investment Principals, one in its healthcare group and one in its technology group.
About Riverside Partners
Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm with total capital commitments of $1.6 billion raised since inception. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners, and management teams and brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.
SOURCE Riverside Partners
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.