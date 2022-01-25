Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation Commits Approximately $15M to 18 Grassroots Organizations On the Frontlines of Climate Justice

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), in partnership with #StartSmall, Jack Dorsey's philanthropic initiative, today announces a commitment of $15M to the climate justice movement in the U.S. and Caribbean. Through CLF's justice pillar, the foundation supports organizations on the frontlines fighting for new, equitable systems and policy change. These grants are focused on and led by women, youth, Black, Indigenous, LGBTQIA+ and people of color to accelerate climate justice for those at greatest risk. This powerful group of climate justice leaders and organizers is impacting seven Caribbean countries and nearly all 50 states.
"At the Clara Lionel Foundation, much of the work is rooted in the understanding that climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of color and island nations facing the brunt of climate change. This is why CLF prioritizes both climate resilience and climate justice work across the U.S. and Caribbean," said Robyn "Rihanna" Fenty, Founder of the Clara Lionel Foundation.
This round of funding is off the back of over $50M in funding in 2020-2021 for COVID-19 response, climate resilience and justice.
"CLF believes strongly that funders must build partnerships with organizations and acknowledge their deep understanding of what is necessary to achieve climate justice in their own communities," said Justine Lucas, Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation.
This is why CLF is proud to partner with the following organizations for this grant round:
- Black Feminist Fund
- Black Visions Collective
- Caribbean Youth Environment Network (CYEN)
- Center for Popular Democracy (CPD)
- Climate and Clean Energy Equity Fund
- Climate Justice Alliance
- Deep South Center for Environmental Justice
- GirlsCARE
- Helen's Daughters
- HEY Campaign (The Ashley Lashley Foundation)
- Hive Fund for Gender and Climate Justice
- Indigenous Environmental Network
- Integrated Health Outreach
- Movement for Black Lives (M4BL)
- Native Movement
- NDN Collective
- The Caribbean Climate Justice Project
- The Solutions Project
Media Contact:
Fernando Snellings
fernando@mcpstrategies.com
202-957-1885
About Clara Lionel Foundation
The Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) was founded in 2012 by Robyn "Rihanna" Fenty in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. CLF supports and funds climate resilience and justice initiatives in the Caribbean and the United States.
For more information, visit claralionelfoundation.org and follow updates on Instagram and Twitter at @ClaraLionelFdn.
SOURCE Clara Lionel Foundation
