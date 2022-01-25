New Roads Auto Loans Releases "How to Improve Gas Mileage on Your Vehicle"

IRVINE, Calif., Jan.25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --New Roads Auto Loans has announced the release of "How to Improve Gas Mileage on Your Vehicle". This resource provides information to consumers on practical ways to improve gas mileage for their vehicles.

Improving gas mileage while driving will save a consumer money and can easily be achieved with a few simple changes. Reducing a vehicle's weight by not keeping heavy items in the trunk will improve gas mileage, and having tires properly aligned and using the right motor oil will also make an impact on improving the gas mileage. Parking in the shade will help reduce gas evaporation which will save gas in a vehicle.

According to New Roads Auto Loans, "The most effective way to get better gas mileage is to plan and combine your errands." When possible, it's best to avoid driving during rush hour times because the continual changes in acceleration will increase gas consumption. For highway driving, using cruise control will help reduce speed fluctuations which will provide consistency in gas consumption.

