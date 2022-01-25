SoftBank Robotics America Appoints Jordan Sun as Head of Product, Design and Engineering

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftBank Robotics America (SBRA), the North American arm of the global leader in robotics solutions, today announced the appointment of Jordan Sun as the Head of Product, Design and Engineering. Jordan brings deep, cross-sector global experience in technology, government, venture capital and startups.
Sun most recently served as the Chief Innovation Officer for the city of San José where he grew a team of technologists from 3 to 40 and raised over $4 million for civic tech ventures. He built the city's first data science team and created the first Digital Action Corps that launched a software product to empower mental health service access in the city. Sun spurred the passage of the city's digital privacy policy and pioneered advancing decentralized wireless networks and mining cryptocurrency to bring free broadband internet for low-income households.
"Jordan's extensive background in technology, both in the public and private sectors, will be invaluable to SBRA as we drive our vision of cobotics forward," said Brady Watkins, General Manager and Senior Vice President of SoftBank Robotics America. "We are thrilled to have him join our team in bringing new robotics solutions to market."
Prior to San José, Sun was deployed to Afghanistan as the Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product for the Special Operations Joint Task Force-Afghanistan Technology Team. He holds the rank of Major, leading the US Army Reserve's tech scouting team in Silicon Valley. He also previously worked with In-Q-Tel's Investments Team. Before deploying, Sun was the Director of Venture Development at Siemens Healthineers, where he later led a digital health spinout as CEO. He has held leadership roles in both growth stage startups and public healthcare companies based in the Bay Area and Asia, to include commercializing surgical robots for cancer treatment. Jordan started his career at a Japanese investment bank in New York and then served as a US Diplomat focused on the intersection of national security and technology.
"As I reflect on my time at the intersection of technology and public service, we are at an inflection point in civilization - physical automation has moved out of traditional industrial use cases and is being scaled into our daily lives," said Jordan Sun, Head of Product, Design and Engineering at SoftBank Robotics America. "I am excited to begin my next journey in collaborative robotics with SoftBank Robotics America."
About SoftBank Robotics America
SoftBank Robotics is driving technology forward as a worldwide leader in robotics solutions. Rapidly expanding with offices in Tokyo, Paris, London, San Francisco, Boston, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, and Sydney, SoftBank Robotics is constantly exploring and commercializing robotics solutions that help make people's lives easier, safer, more connected, and more extraordinary. There are currently over 30,000 SoftBank Robotics robots used in more than 70 countries worldwide offering innovative applications relevant in the fields of retail, tourism, healthcare, finance, education, facilities management, and cleaning. For more information on SoftBank Robotics America, please visit us.softbankrobotics.com.
Media Contact:
sbra@haymaker.co
SOURCE SoftBank Robotics America
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.