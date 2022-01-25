CNA Financial to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference Call on February 7

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA Financial Corporation CNA will report fourth quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Monday, February 7, 2022. The news release, earnings presentation and financial supplement will be available on CNA's website at www.cna.com. A conference call for investors and analysts is scheduled for 8 a.m. CT and will be hosted by Dino E. Robusto, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of CNA Financial Corporation.
A live webcast will be available via the Investor Relations section of www.cna.com. Those interested in participating in the question and answer session should dial (800) 289-0571, or for international callers, +1 (720) 543-0206. An online replay will also be available on CNA's website following the call.
About CNA
CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. Backed by more than 120 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com.
Press Contacts
Cara McCall
CNA
Cara.McCall@cna.com
312-822-1309
CNA Newsroom
newsroom@cna.com
312-822-5167
Analyst Contact
Amy C. Adams
CNA
AmyC.Adams@cna.com
312-822-5533
SOURCE CNA
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
