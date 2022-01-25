Evolent Health, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. EVH, a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 operating results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 855.940.9467 or 412.317.6034 for international callers, and referencing the "Evolent Health call" 15 minutes prior to the call. An audio playback of the conference call will be available on Evolent's investor relations website, ir.evolenthealth.com, for one week after the call.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health EVH delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.
Seth R. Frank
Vice President, Investor Relations
Evolent Health, Inc.
sfrank@evolenthealth.com
SOURCE Evolent Health
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.