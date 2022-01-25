AM Best Affirms Financial Strength Rating of 'A (Excellent)' and Issuer Credit Rating of 'a+' for HAI Group

CHESHIRE, Conn., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HAI Group, the nation's leading member-owned property-casualty insurance company for the affordable housing industry, is proud to announce that AM Best has affirmed their Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of 'A (Excellent)' and Issuer Credit Rating (ICR) of 'a+.' The outlook for both the FSR and ICR continue to be stable.
The rating includes the following companies under the HAI Group brand: Housing Authority Risk Retention Group, Inc. (HARRG); Housing Authority Property Insurance, A Mutual Company (HAPI); Housing Enterprise Insurance Company, Inc. (HEIC); and Housing Specialty Insurance Company, Inc. (HSIC).
In AM Best's letter affirming the ratings, they categorize HAI Group's balance sheet strength as 'strongest,' operating performance as adequate, business profile as favorable, and enterprise risk management as appropriate. Further noting that the "Risk-adjusted capitalization is at the strongest level as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) even when stressed under normal catastrophic and terrorism loss scenarios." The letter continues, "In the last five years, HAI Group has seen significant surplus growth which is a direct result of premium growth, expense management and savings, favorable loss development, and appropriately applied rate actions and deductibles for a strong renewal book of business. Loss activity reported reflects favorable loss development on prior accident years and expenses that continue to be in line with the company's plan as it exercises prudent expense management while making significant investments in technology platforms and infrastructure."
"We are proud that AM Best had once again rated our companies as 'A (Excellent)' with a stable outlook," said HAI Group President and Chief Executive Officer Ed Malaspina. "Throughout the years, we have continued to show growth and progression, and having AM Best recognize our achievements is extremely rewarding. The diligence put forth by our employees can be seen by our strong underwriting results and highest level of customer service for our members."
About HAI Group
HAI Group® is the nation's leading property-casualty insurance company founded by and dedicated to affordable housing. While we are recognized as a pioneer of affordable housing insurance programs, insurance is not our only strength. We protect, preserve, and promote the sustainability of affordable housing with a wide array of products and services that support the challenges housing organizations face. Besides insurance, they include research, advocacy, and training relied on by more than 1,500 housing organizations nationwide. Headquartered in Cheshire, Connecticut, HAI Group® was recognized as a Top Workplace in 2020 and 2021. For more information, please visit http://www.housingcenter.com.
About AM Best
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, please visit http://www.ambest.com.
Media Contact
Courtney Rice, HAI Group, 2036496553, crice@housingcenter.com
SOURCE HAI Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.