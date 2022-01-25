Caribbean Island of Bonaire Names Dunn&Co. Agency of Record

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dunn&Co., a leading branding, advertising and production agency, today announced that a new international client has joined its roster: the Tourism Corporation of Bonaire in the Leeward Antilles, off the coast of Venezuela. Dunn&Co. was named AOR after a several-months-long review process, besting 22 other global agencies from the US and Europe, to win the chance to promote the wonders awaiting on Bonaire. The agency will assist them in re-branding the island, followed by a global creative campaign supported by production and media planning and buying, and a new website.

Bonaire has a uniquely eco-centric mission, exceptional scuba and snorkeling opportunities, and a culture of friendliness and hospitality. A top diving destination, Bonaire boasts more than 85 official dive sites, with 54 of them being accessible by shore. Among these waters, divers can explore more than 350 species of fish and 57 species of coral. For the 28th consecutive year, Bonaire has been voted the top shore diving destination in the Caribbean/Atlantic region by Scuba Diving Magazine's Readers Choice Awards.

Bonaire is the first Caribbean island to have a marine park, which has been protected for over 41 years. A culture that has always lived with and from the ocean, Bonaire is championing a Blue Destination certification program that encourages seaside destinations to put sustainability, economic development, and culture at the forefront of all operations. The program works in tandem with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council's (GTSC) Green Destination certification program.

"Bonaire's values-based mission, ownable brand positioning, and natural beauty serve as the perfect foundation for my team to think big," said Troy Dunn, president and CCO. "It's a dream come true for an agency rooted in big ideas, attention-grabbing activations and award-winning design. We look forward to the day we get to share the work that is born of this partnership."

Dunn&Co. is a branding, advertising and production agency with offices in Tampa and the United Kingdom.

