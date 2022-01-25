Cooperative Living Retirement Community Refreshes Online Identity & Launches New Website

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BayWoods of Annapolis, a Maryland based continuing care retirement community (CCRC) announced an online brand refresh. They unveiled a new website to reflect the organization's wide range of services and to showcase their core values.

BayWoods of Annapolis is a unique retirement living option located on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay. As a full-service continuing care retirement community (CCRC), BayWoods is structured as a for-profit housing cooperative (co-op) for seniors aged 60 and over. Their mission is to provide seniors with unsurpassed service, healthcare and hospitality in a maritime setting with the benefits of Resident ownership and governance. BayWoods of Annapolis is most notably known for giving its citizens a voice in the community allowing them to express their needs and desires with respect to the day-to-day activities.

"Our organization has excelled well beyond what our online identity depicts. We invested considerable time searching for a marketing firm that aligned with our core values, and one with a proven track record. After meeting with CC&A Strategic Media we quickly realized their team could help us achieve our goals. Our new online identity reflects our values, showcases our capabilities, and allows our clients to fully understand who we are as an organization. We couldn't be more pleased with the outcome of this project." said BayWoods Director of Business Development, Jim Harrington.

BayWoods' expertise and team of dedicated staff are committed to their mission of pursuing vibrant and active lifestyles in the community. The BayWoods team has left their mark throughout the region by offering a unique retirement living option. Residents are a self-governing entity and they have a direct hand in the future of the community.

"BayWoods is an organization dedicated to excellence. After our first interactions we quickly realized the level of expertise within their organization is unmatched. While working through the process of building a new online identity, we experienced firsthand their extensiveness knowledge and capabilities. It is extremely impressive to see their success, and I have no doubt that success will continue for many years to come." Stephen Taormino – CEO of CC&A Strategic Media

