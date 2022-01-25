Clarkston Consulting Announces Promotion of Aaron Chio to Associate Partner

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading business consulting firm Clarkston Consulting announced today the promotion of Aaron Chio to Associate Partner. In his new role, Chio will continue to provide his expertise of forward-looking growth strategies, transformational capabilities, digital strategies, digital transformations, commercial due diligence, and consumer-driven innovations to serve our clients. Chio is a recognized leader in strategy and innovation services, with more than 15 years of experience advising Fortune 500 consumer products, retail, and life sciences companies.

"Over the past several years, Aaron has consistently delivered for our clients, helped us establish both our Management and Operations Consulting practice, and is helping us further evolve our digital strategy and consulting capabilities. He has a proven track record of innovating new solutions and brilliant client service, while internally serving as a leader and mentor for our stewards," said Clarkston Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Tom Finegan.

Aaron Chio, Associate Partner

Aaron has extensive experience in strategic planning, market assessments, and consumer insights having led dozens of workshops with global companies across the US, Latin America, and Europe to help brands uncover new growth opportunities. He previously worked in PwC's management consulting practice and has worked with a wide range of global brands in the consumer products, retail, and life sciences industries. Aaron is an economist with an MBA from the Questrom School of Business at Boston University. He has received executive education from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and the Tecnologico de Monterrey in Mexico, and he is fluent in Spanish.

"Clarkston is extremely pleased to announce the promotion of Aaron Chio. As our Strategy and Innovation Services Leader and a client solutions executive, he has been instrumental in the governance of the firm and delivering brilliant client service to our global clients. I have no doubt that he will continue to greatly improve Clarkston's ability to serve our clients, our stewards, and our business successfully in his new role of Associate Partner," said Clarkston President Paul Garrison.

About Clarkston Consulting

Businesses across the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries partner with Clarkston Consulting to enhance strategic decision-making, improve operational efficiency, implement new technologies, and promote business growth and market diversification. Leveraging deep functional and industry expertise, our people discover, design, and deliver solutions that fit your business, your goals, and your future. At Clarkston Consulting, your purpose is our purpose.

