Exabel and MedMine announce collaboration resulting in new Insights Platform

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exabel, the alternative data analytics platform for investment teams, and MedMine, a leading source of medical devices and hospital supplies procurement data, are delighted to announce a partnership that sees the creation of the MedMine Insights Platform. The MedMine Insights Platform will give portfolio managers and hedge funds additional insights based on MedMine's medical products purchase data. The platform delivers user-friendly dashboards, visualizations, KPI monitoring capabilities and enables investors to spot trend shifts in MedMine's medical equipment data. Partnering with Exabel gives alternative data vendors a compelling extra presentation and monitoring layer that investors value, utilising Exabel's unique Al analytics, financial modelling and data science platform.

The MedMine Insights Platform forms part of Exabel's growing partnership program. The platform empowers data vendors to discover new value-added insights in their datasets, demonstrate extra value to potential customers, and deliver a new, proven Insights product that appeals to a wide group of professional investors. Through the partnership with Exabel, MedMine's clients can now much more easily and quickly leverage alternative data to exploit investable insights.

Sourced from thousands of healthcare providers nationally, MedMine is a leading source of medical devices and hospital supplies procurement data and a provider of healthcare analytics and informatics. The company offers medical device and hospital supply companies, health plans, investors and other participants in the healthcare marketplace information and tools that enable them to make informed business decisions that unlock opportunities and give them a competitive edge.

Neil Chapman, CEO of Exabel commented: "We are delighted to be partnering with the market leader in the vibrant medical products alternative data sector. Widespread usage of alternative data is gradually disseminating across the investment landscape, in terms of investor profile and geographical focus but also with regards to industry sector. Where consumer products and retail have historically been the dominant sectors for the space, healthcare is increasingly becoming one of the areas with the highest demand for data.

"Today most investors want to use alternative data, but many find the cost and complexity of modelling data in-house a prohibitive burden. Exabel allows active managers to instantly benefit from alternative data, delivered on a purpose built technology platform, to supplement fundamental strategies.

"We are looking forward to working with MedMine to create and demonstrate actionable insights on its data. Dashboards, intelligent screening of MedMine's published KPI prediction models and company drill down tools are among the many features our easy to use SaaS platform can deliver."

Dale Shivnarain of MedMine commented: "Providing accessible, actionable data is a cornerstone of MedMine's mission. Partnering with Exabel through the Insights Platform provides an invaluable tool to realize that goal. It provides our clients with a streamlined process to interact with very complicated datasets to evaluate, analyze and implement various investment strategies. From idea generation to backtesting of a strategy, the Insights Platform is the right tool to leverage the informational edge that MedMine's data provides."

About Exabel

Exabel is an analytics platform for any investment professional who wants to benefit from alternative data and modern data science tools in their investment process. It fulfils a growing need in financial markets: while use of data - including fundamental, market, proprietary and alternative data - is critical for asset managers, modelling such data in house has become an excessive use of time and resources for all but the very largest investment firms. Exabel's SaaS-delivered platform enables discretionary managers to complement their fundamental strategies with more data-driven techniques. It is the missing piece that allows investment teams to benefit from alternative data immediately. Exabel is currently growing rapidly having raised $22.7m and increased the team to 35 employees with more hiring underway.

About MedMine

Founded in 2013 by a veteran team of healthcare professionals with several decades of experience in academia, industry and financial services, MedMine is a leading provider of medical devices and hospital supply procurement data. Our mission is to provide cutting edge healthcare information, data analytics and consultancy services. We offer medical device and hospital supply companies, health plans, investors and other participants in the healthcare marketplace information and tools that enable them to make informed business decisions that unlock opportunities and provide a competitive edge.

