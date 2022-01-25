GOYA FOODS ANNOUNCES OPEN ENROLLMENT OF ANNUAL CULINARY ARTS & FOOD SCIENCE SCHOLARSHIPS TO STUDENTS NATIONWIDE

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods, America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, announces the open enrollment of the company's annual Culinary Arts and Food Science Scholarships, to four students nationwide entering their freshman year of college with an undergraduate degree in culinary arts and/or food science.
Goya's Culinary Arts Scholarship is available on a competitive basis to students entering an accredited two-year or four-year institution. Scholarships are in the amount of $5,000 awarded per academic year starting in Fall 2022 and are renewable for up to three additional years provided the student remains eligible to receive funding. Four students will receive a total of $20,000 each.
"As the leader in Latin American food, our culinary scholarship is one of our educational pillars, essential to the fulfillment of our mission to celebrate, nurture, and preserve Goya's diverse heritage and future," says Bob Unanue, President of Goya Foods. "We pride ourselves on authenticity, high-quality, and culinary traditions and want to provide students the opportunity to pursue their passion in the culinary arts and food sciences."
Applicants of the Goya Culinary Arts Scholarship will be selected based on the standard requirements established under the Goya Gives program and administered by Scholarship America® including academic achievement, leadership, community service and financial need, as well as an evaluation of an essay explaining how Goya has enriched their family traditions.
For more information and to apply, please visit: goya.com
Applications are due no later than March 21, 2022.
About GOYA: Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean Islands, Mexico, Central and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world; the combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com
About Scholarship America: Scholarship America mobilizes support for students getting into and graduating from college. Since 1958, Scholarship America has distributed $3.1 billion in scholarship assistance to 2 million students, funding both entry-level and multi-year scholarships and emergency financial grants. More information is available at www.scholarshipamerica.org.
For more information, contact:
Natalie J. Maniscalco
845.659.6506 / natalie@retromedianyc.com
SOURCE Goya Foods, Inc.
