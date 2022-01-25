MemComputing Announces Collaboration with Los Alamos National Lab

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MemComputing, Inc., developer of disruptive high-performance computing technology, announces the collaboration on a research paper written in partnership with scientists from Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), specifically The Center for Nonlinear Studies and the T4 group. The paper, published in Science Advances, is titled, "Global minimization via classical tunneling assisted by collective force field formation."
MemComputing's main patent identifies the potential use of memristors in the formation of MemComputing's proprietary Self-organizing Logic Circuits. LANL researchers have an ongoing collaboration with Dr. Fabio Lorenzo Traversa, CTO of MemComputing due to his expertise in memristors, nanoscale physics, optimization, and machine learning.
"This study helped to uncover and highlight some aspects of the physics of complex systems that we leverage in our circuit designs", said Dr. Traversa. "It has been exciting to show that we can have effective tunneling phenomena in networks of memristors and this helps convergence to the global minimum of an intractable landscape".
Dr. Francesco Caravelli, a scientist from the Condensed Matter and Complex Systems group with Los Alamos added, "The findings of this study are very exciting as they demonstrate the first realization of classical tunneling in an a-thermal, passive system moving in an effective potential. This mechanism is appealing for its physical relevance in nanoscale physics and for its possible applications in optimization, Monte Carlo schemes, and machine learning."
MemComputing continues to support the effort and looks forward to potential future collaborations as well.
Read the full paper on the Science webpage here: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abh1542
Memcomputing and LANL continue the collaboration on dynamical systems analysis and computing applications. Here's a recent preprint of the current work http://arxiv.org/abs/2201.02355.
About MemComputing
MemComputing is dedicated to the research, development and delivery of groundbreaking computing technology using our proprietary technology. Our first product, the Virtual MemComputing Machine, accelerates supercomputers to solve once intractable problems faced in Transportation Logistics, Oil & Gas, DoD, and other fields. MemComputing-based Application Specific Integrated Circuits are around the corner and will deliver ultra-high performance and ultra-low power solutions. Visit https://memcpu.com to learn more.
