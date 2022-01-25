Thrillworks Expands Agency Leadership

Hiring Industry Veterans Lara Mourra and Melanie Preece

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Thrillworks, one of North America's leading digital services companies, with clients such as Cardinal Health, NBC Universal and PC Financial, announces two new leadership hires. As the agency spearheads its growth trajectory for 2022, the robust leadership team will enhance business development, ensure strategic solutions for its clients, while bolstering exceptional client service and results.

Adding to their already impressive management team, Lara Mourra joins Thrillworks from Havas, where she served as Director of Strategy and previously held key positions at Rangle and SapientRazorfish. Mourra was drawn to Thrillworks' agile approach and the opportunity to both drive and develop strategic digital work, thereby generating results that speak to clients' greater business goals. Melanie Preece also joins Thrillworks from Jackman, where she led Growth Operations for six years. An expert in agency-industry business development, Preece brings a growth mindset and critical focus to increase Thrillworks' market share.

"Thrillworks prides itself in creating world-class experiences for its clients, exceeding their expectations; to achieve this, we must attract and retain the best talent," says Jay Bousada, Founder and CEO, "With the focus and attention that COVID has brought to digital experience, technology, marketing and analytics, we are excited to expand our team to meet our clients' needs and market demands."

Thrillworks is actively looking to fill a variety of roles across the organization within the first quarter of 2022.

