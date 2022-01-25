Thrillworks Expands Agency Leadership

Hiring Industry Veterans Lara Mourra and Melanie Preece
TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Thrillworks, one of North America's leading digital services companies, with clients such as Cardinal Health, NBC Universal and PC Financial, announces two new leadership hires. As the agency spearheads its growth trajectory for 2022, the robust leadership team will enhance business development, ensure strategic solutions for its clients, while bolstering exceptional client service and results.
Adding to their already impressive management team, Lara Mourra joins Thrillworks from Havas, where she served as Director of Strategy and previously held key positions at Rangle and SapientRazorfish. Mourra was drawn to Thrillworks' agile approach and the opportunity to both drive and develop strategic digital work, thereby generating results that speak to clients' greater business goals. Melanie Preece also joins Thrillworks from Jackman, where she led Growth Operations for six years. An expert in agency-industry business development, Preece brings a growth mindset and critical focus to increase Thrillworks' market share.
"Thrillworks prides itself in creating world-class experiences for its clients, exceeding their expectations; to achieve this, we must attract and retain the best talent," says Jay Bousada, Founder and CEO, "With the focus and attention that COVID has brought to digital experience, technology, marketing and analytics, we are excited to expand our team to meet our clients' needs and market demands."
Thrillworks is actively looking to fill a variety of roles across the organization within the first quarter of 2022.
About Thrillworks
Thrillworks is a strategic creative partner that has been helping some of the world's most respected brands take advantage of the potential of digital – planning, crafting, and developing end-to-end experiences that propel businesses into the future. That's the thrill.
SOURCE Thrillworks Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.