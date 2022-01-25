Clientbook partners with Punchmark to offer integrated solution for Jewelers

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new partnership between Clientbook and Punchmark offers the jewelry industry a unique integration that allows Punchmark's web platform to connect with Clientbook's mobile clienteling app. The beginnings of this partnership formed during 2020's highly successful Couch Conference event where both Punchmark and Clientbook collaborated alongside other industry thought leaders.
"Through this partnership, jewelers will be able to connect their in-store clienteling practices with customers that visit their website, creating an incredible experience for their customer no matter how they prefer to shop," says Brandon Wright, CEO and co-founder of Clientbook. "We're excited to be able to extend this partnership to our clients and help them lean into what they do best – providing a personalized experience for their customers."
Integrating Punchmark's beautifully designed websites that attract new customers and drive more revenue with Clientbook's automated and scalable personal clienteling interactions is timely and relevant to address the increased needs for jewelers to personalize offers.
"One of the key ingredients of a successful website is the human element—to be able to effectively communicate with customers, which is why we're very happy about this partnership," says Punchmark's CEO and co-founder, Ross Cockerham. "Combine this with our powerful e-commerce website platform and this creates enormous sales potential for our clients, and for the jewelry industry as a whole."
Jewelry retailers interested in utilizing this new integration can do so starting in January 2022. To learn more, visit http://www.punchmark.com/clientbook.
Media Contact
Paul Yoachum, Clientbook, 1 8017030336, pauly@clientbook.com
SOURCE Clientbook
