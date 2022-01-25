Leland Little to Auction the Collection of the late Joel Siegel

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, January 27th, at 9:00am (EST) Leland Little Auctions will offer the Collection of the late Joel Siegel, which will be auctioned as a special session within their Winter Estate Auction.
165 lots from Siegel's personal collection will be offered as part of this special session. Collection highlights include: Night Scene, an etching, aquatint, and engraving in colors by Roy Lichtenstein (American 1923-1997); Luna Park, a silkscreen in colors by Alex Katz (American, b. 1927); a Rock-Ola Series F Model 1422 Jukebox, and early to mid-20th century vintage toys.
Joel Siegel, best known for his work as a film critic on Good Morning America, began collecting in earnest when he became successful at ABC. He was drawn to objects that evoked a semblance of a simpler life. His wife, Ena Swansea recalls him expressing such gratitude that he was able to afford the "tchotchkes" that resonated with his heart and, over time, developed into his collection.
Siegel collected fanciful maps of imaginary places and worlds. He collected political objects such as a complete set of 64 Rosan JFK cards, 20th century pinback buttons, even board games, that spoke to his deep commitment to civil rights work. He found value in material culture such as toys, lunchboxes, Ovaltine shakers and mugs – the treasures of childhood and simpler times. These were mementos of life – the lives they touched and the stories they told, as well as those they inspired.
Bidding for this auction will take place live on the Leland Little Auctions website (www.lelandlittle.com). Registered bidders can also leave absentee bids through the Leland Little website prior to the live auction.
For further information about the auction, please contact:
Leland Little
leland@lelandlittle.com
919-644-1243
SOURCE Leland Little Auctions
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.