SB Technology to Offer iboss Zero Trust Cloud Security as a Managed Security Service

TOKYO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading Zero Trust cloud security provider, announces that its platform will be offered by SB Technology Corp., Ltd. (SBT) as a managed security service. The partnership will provide SBT customers access to iboss's best-in-class Zero Trust network security and will allow users in Japan to ensure their customers can securely connect to any authorized application or resource on any device, from anywhere.

iboss enables modern, distributed workforce to connect securely and directly to all applications from wherever they work. The platform is currently being used by organizations worldwide to implement the new NIST Zero Trust Architecture defined in the NIST 800-207 special publication. iboss is built on a patented, containerized cloud architecture, making it the only platform that can control what NIST refers to as the "Implicit Trust Zone" to ensure that all protected resources, including applications, data and services are protected and inaccessible without going through the iboss Zero Trust Edge.

"iboss is thrilled to announce that its leading Zero Trust security will now be offered as a managed security service through SB Technology Co., Ltd.," said Simon Eappariello, iboss Senior Vice President, EMEIA & APJ. "The iboss Zero Trust Cloud Platform is purpose-built to meet the security and connectivity needs of the enterprise in today's 'world from anywhere' world. We're proud to work with SBT to strengthen the security of client companies and create a network environment where users can feel secure and productive wherever they are."

The iboss Zero Trust platform has more than 100 points of presence globally. It provides the fastest connections, lowest latency, best security and virtually all security capabilities needed to ensure fast, secure and direct connections to applications from anywhere. iboss also eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, allowing organizations to secure network traffic from anywhere to protect against malware and data loss. By eliminating VPNs and allowing users to connect directly to cloud applications, iboss ensures uninterrupted secure access, enabling users to be productive as they work from anywhere.

About iboss, Inc.

iboss is a cloud security company that enables organizations to reduce cyber risk by delivering a Zero Trust service designed to protect resources and users in the modern distributed world. Applications, data and services have moved to the cloud and are located everywhere while users needing access to those resources are working from anywhere. Built on a containerized cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, browser isolation, CASB and data loss prevention to protect all resources, via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This shifts the focus from protecting buildings to protecting people and resources wherever they are located. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss Cloud Platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.

About SB Technology Co., Ltd.

In order to promote DX by companies utilizing the cloud and to make the right decisions and respond appropriately to security incidents, taking charge of the ICT service business within the SoftBank Group we provide security services such as consulting and MSS. For more information, please see here.

About SB C&S Co., Ltd.

In addition to the distribution business of IT-related products, which is the origin of the SoftBank Group, we provide a wide range of services that take advantage of the synergies of the SoftBank Group, such as manufacturing and selling mobile accessories and IoT devices, providing various cloud services and ICT solutions, and web services and purchasing support businesses. For more information, please see here.

