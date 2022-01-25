India's leading news channels, Aajtak and India Today TV will now be LIVESTREAMING in the United States (US)

~The TV channel and website are set to become the chosen destination for the LIVEStream of the 5 upcoming state elections in India~
~Khabar, Apni Mitti Ki, Apne Ghar ki, and Apne Bharose ki! ~
NEW DELHI, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- The leading news channels of India, Aaj Tak, and India Today TV are now available in the US as digital LIVE Feeds. The audiences can watch the Live updates on their website, mobile site, and social platforms as the Indian news scenario gets supercharged with the upcoming election in 5 states -UP, Uttrakhand, Punjab, Goa, & Manipur in India.
Aaj Tak is India's most-watched Hindi news channel and India Today TV offers news updates and perspective from across India in English. The channels are popular among viewers for authentic information and sharp analyses. The Live streams from these channels were earlier unavailable on the internet in the United States as they were exclusively available on cable networks for a fee. It is for the first time India Today Live TV and Aaj Tak Live TV will be available free of cost to digital audiences in the US.
The special election coverage includes ground reports from the 5 states, detailed analyses of the election campaign, exit poll, and extensive coverage of the polling days and the results day. The extensive coverage of the state election can be watched on India Today TV and Aaj Tak channels websites, www.indiatoday.in and www.aajtak.in. respectively.
Aajtak is India's No.1 Hindi News Channel- BARC (Wk 1-39'2020, HSM, 15+ NCCS All) and UK's No.1 Indian News Channel- BARB (WK 24-49'2021, UK, Adults). It is also the Number 1 Hindi News Website. (Comscore Mobile Metrix, Custom-defined list of Hindi News/Information Entities, November 2021, India) and Number 1 Hindi News Video Publisher (Source: Comscore, VMX Multi-platform, Custom-defined List of Hindi News YouTube channels, 18-34 Yrs, Reach'000, October 2021, India). Even on Social media, it is the most subscribed Hindi news brand across Social media Platforms which includes YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. It is the No.1 News Channel on YouTube with 48.8 million subscribers
Website - https://www.indiatoday.in/
Media Contact:
Venkatesh Somayaji
+919711306713
venky@visage11.com
SOURCE India Today Group
