ulab Systems™ Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List of Most Innovative Startups

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights named uLab Systems, creator of the uSmile™ clear aligner system and the uDesign® treatment planning software, to the third annual Digital Health 150 list of the most promising private digital health companies in the world. This year's Digital Health 150 was unveiled during CB Insights' annual Future of Health event held in December 2021.
uLab was placed in the Workflow Digitization & Automation category for its AI-based uDesign® software, which assists orthodontists in planning clear aligner treatment for tooth movement. The unique AI-based software enables treatment planning in just one sitting, in as few as 10 minutes. Additionally, it allows orthodontists ultimate control over their patient treatments by enabling hybrid and combo treatments, finishing brackets case with aligners, and gives them choices related to staging, treatment velocity, attachments, and trimlines. Orthodontists have the option to order aligners from uLab's US-based facility or create them in their in-office laboratories.
"We are proud that our focus on the orthodontist and improving the control and flexibility they have when planning clear aligner treatments led CB Insights to select uLab as one of the world's top digital health companies using AI-technology," says Charlie Wen, co-founder, president and chief technology officer of uLab. "The uDesign software is more than just treatment planning software, it is a platform that is helping to transform the existing workflow in an orthodontic office, digitizing the process for maximum efficiency and improving patient care, truly creating the orthodontic office of the future."
The 2021 Digital Health 150 cohort has raised roughly $14.9B in aggregate funding across 522 deals since 2016, and includes startups at various investment stages of development, from early-stage to well-funded unicorns. Companies this year include startups working on data integration and analytics, hybrid virtual/in-person care, digital therapeutics, clinical intelligence and more.
"This year's Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Last year's class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we're excited to see the future success of this year's winners."
The CB Insights team used an evidence-based approach to select the Digital Health 150 from a pool of 11,000 companies that were either nominated or applied for the award. The named companies were chosen based on data submitted by the companies, business models, momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores, CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.
About CB Insights
CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, visit www.cbinsights.com.
CB Insights Press Contact: press@cbinsights.com
About uLab Systems
uLab Systems is led by an experienced team of healthcare innovators helping to transform options for orthodontic practices to provide the best outcomes for their patients. uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with digital treatment planning software and aligner products that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans. uLab has facilities in San Mateo, CA and Memphis, TN. To learn more visit www.ulabsystems.com.
Contact: David Thrower, Chief Commercial Officer, pr@ulabsystems.com
©2022 uLab Systems, Inc. All Rights reserved. uLab, uLab Systems, and uSmile, are trademarks and uDesign is a registered trademark of uLab Systems, Inc. MAR-0000713 Rev 1
SOURCE uLab Systems, Inc.
